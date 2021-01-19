Log in
Compass Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

01/19/2021 | 08:13am EST
Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compass Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

The Compass presentation will be live webcast at 10:30 a.m. EST on January 21, 2021. The presentation will be open to registered conference attendees, institutional investors and investor relations professionals, who may register to view the live webcast at https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup. After completion of the event, a replay of the presentation will be publicly available under the “Investors – Events and Presentations” tab on the Compass website at www.compasstherapeutics.com.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Compass is leveraging its proprietary StitchMabs™ and common light-chain based multispecific platforms to empirically identify multispecifics and combinations of antibody therapeutics that synergistically modulate key nodes in the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate, CTX-471, is a fully human agonistic antibody of CD137, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in patients who were previously treated with PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors and who subsequently relapsed or progressed after a period of stable disease. Compass is also progressing several preclinical assets including a novel class of NK cell engaging bispecifics targeting NKp30 and multiple bispecific checkpoint programs.


© Business Wire 2021
