Compass : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (Compass) today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Compass has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 36,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, Compass intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $23.00 to $26.00 per share. Compass has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "COMP."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunning managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Needham & Company, LLC, Zelman Partners LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

