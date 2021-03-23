Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Compass : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

03/23/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (Compass) today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Compass has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 36,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, Compass intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $23.00 to $26.00 per share. Compass has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "COMP."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunning managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Needham & Company, LLC, Zelman Partners LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact
Ben Barrett
investorrelations@compass.com

Media Contact
Chris O'Brien
press@compass.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-announces-launch-of-initial-public-offering-301253631.html

SOURCE Compass


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:19aROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:19aIMEDIA BRANDS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:19aINTERMEDIA  : Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
PR
06:19aOeNB reliably fulfills its core tasks in 2020; operating profit affected by COVID-19 pandemic
PU
06:18aIHS MARKIT : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aKAZ MINERALS  : Posting of annual report and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:17aU.n. rights office voices concern at turkey detaining opposition politicians and activists to "silence perceived critics"
RE
06:16aU.n. human rights office calls on turkey to reverse decision to withdraw from international treaty on combating violence against women
RE
06:16aWINCANTON PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06:16aPQ  : Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ