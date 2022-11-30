Compass's Current Momentum Likely to Bring Mid-Term Goals Closer

1156 GMT - Compass Group's fiscal 2023 earnings are expected to be driven by continued momentum and robust net gains after the group reported a robust performance for the previous year, Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson says in a note. The U.K. catering contractor is likely to also report further price and like-for-like sales recovery after profitability returned to prepandemic levels in the second half of fiscal 2022, Johnson says. "We previously set out a blue-sky scenario for revenues to build beyond GBP35 billion in the medium term," Johnson says. "Given the current momentum we now see this as more of a forecast than a pipe dream." (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Marks & Spencer Buys Fashion Marketplace Thread's IP, The Times Reports

--Marks & Spencer Group PLC has bought the intellectual property of fashion marketplace Thread, which has recently gone into administration, The Times of London reports.

---

Pennon Group 1H Pretax Profit Hit by Higher Costs

Pennon Group PLC on Wednesday reported a drop in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 as it reported higher costs and despite a rise in revenue.

---

Loungers 1H Pretax Profit Slumped on Higher Costs

Loungers PLC said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit fell despite rising revenue as inflationary pressure led to increased costs.

---

Impax Asset Management FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Positive Net Inflows; Names New CFO

Impax Asset Management Group PLC said Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 profit and revenue rose significantly on positive net inflows, and named Karen Cockburn as its new chief financial officer.

---

Future Posts Higher FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue

Future PLC on Wednesday reported higher pretax profit and revenue for fiscal 2022, and said that it expects modest profit growth in the current fiscal year.

---

Benchmark Holdings FY 2022 Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Benchmark Holdings PLC Wednesday reported a widened loss for fiscal 2022 on higher finance costs and depreciation charges, though revenue and adjusted earnings rose, and said it has started the new year well.

---

Benchmark Holdings to Raise GBP13.2 Mln in Norwegian IPO

Benchmark Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that it plans to raise 13.2 million pounds ($15.8 million) via a private placing and retail offering on Euronext, Oslo.

---

Carclo 1H Pretax Profit Fell as Cost Inflation Bites

Carclo PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell but revenue rose in the first half of fiscal 2023, as higher cost inflation offset growth in its life-science business.

---

Mulberry Shares Fall on Swing to 1H Pretax Loss

Shares of Mulberry Group PLC fell 21% on Wednesday after the company reported a swing to pretax loss for the first half of the fiscal year and said that it is well placed for the upcoming festive trading period.

---

Elementis Agrees on Sale of Chromium Business for Enterprise Value of $170 Mln

Elementis PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Chromium business to Yildirim Group for an enterprise value of $170 million, with total pretax cash proceeds expected to be around $119 million.

---

Chamberlin Will Meet FY 2023 Market Expectations, CEO Says

Chamberlin PLC's profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023 was held back by a slower recovery at its Chamberlin & Hill Castings business, but the group should be able to meet full-year market expectations, its chief executive officer said Wednesday.

---

Borders & Southern Petroleum Shares Fall on Discounted Fund Raising

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC fell 36% on Wednesday after the company said that it has raised 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) via a heavily discounted share placing and subscription.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0751ET