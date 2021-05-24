Compensação aos empregadores pelo ao aumento do salário mínimo

Decree-Law no. 37/2021 of 21 May was published, which creates an exceptional measure to compensate for the increase in the value of the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration (RMMG).

What measure is this and to whom does it apply?

This exceptional measure consists of the granting of a financial subsidy, paid in one installment, by IAPMEI - Agency for Competitiveness and Innovation, IP (IAPMEI, IP), or by the Instituto de Turismo de Portugal, IP (Turismo de Portugal, IP) as compensation for the increase in the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration



It applies to employers, regardless of their legal form, as well as to natural persons, with one or more workers at their service.

How to access the grant?

The employer must meet the following conditions:

a) present, in the remuneration statement for the month of December 2020, one or more full-time workers, with a declared base remuneration equal to or greater than RMMG for 2020 and less than RMMG for 2021 (this is equal to or greater 600EUR and less than 635EUR);

b) Have, at the time of payment of the subsidy, the tax and contributory situation regularized, before the TA and SS.



What is the amount of the allowance awarded to employers?

The allowance has a value of € 84.50 per worker who in the declaration of remuneration for the month of December 2020 earned the value of the declared basic remuneration equivalent to the RMMG for 2020 (ie 600EUR).

The allowance per worker, which in the declaration of remuneration for the month of December 2020 earned the value of the basic remuneration declared between the RMMG for 2020 and less than the RMMG for 2021 (that is, between 600EUR and 634EUR), corresponds to 42.25EUR.

How is the payment processed?

IAPMEI and Turismo de Portugal, provide employers identified by the SS information system with an electronic registration system, accessible through their respective websites, to collect the following additional information:

a) Authorization to consult the tax and contributory situation;

b) Indication of the employer's IBAN



c) Indication of the main Portuguese Classification of Economic Activities;



d) Indication of the e-mail address and, optionally, the contact telephone number.



The failure to carry out this electronic registration within 30 days of the entry into force of this decree-law determines the expiry of the right to the cash subsidy provided for in this decree-law. It means that, as this diploma comes into effect on May 26 (as explained below), employers have 30 days from that date to complete the registration.

The payment of the cash subsidy is made within a maximum period of 30 days after the end of the period for employers to complete the registration.

Cumulation with other supports

This measure can be combined with other employment support applicable to the same job, including those granted in the context of the COVID -19 disease pandemic, whose attribution is, by nature, dependent on conditions inherent to contracted workers.

Implementation

The Diploma does not mention when the date of entry into force. When the legislator does not mention the entry into force of a diploma, there is a period provided for in paragraph 2 of article 2 of Law no. 74/98 that, 'in the absence of a fixed day, the diplomas referred to in paragraph previous entry into force, throughout the national territory and abroad, on the fifth day after publication. '