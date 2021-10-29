Competition Bureau reaches agreement with MacEwen Petroleum in acquisition of Quickie convenience stores

October 29, 2021 - GATINEAU, QC - Competition Bureau

The Competition Bureau announced today that it has reached an agreement with MacEwen Petroleum Inc. and its affiliate, Grant Castle Corp., related to their proposed acquisition of 51 Quickie convenience stores, 22 of which include gas stations, in Ontario and Québec. The Bureau concluded that the proposed transaction would likely substantially lessen competition in the supply of gasoline to retail customers in Kemptville, Ontario.

To resolve the Bureau's concerns, MacEwen Petroleum agreed to sell the Quickie gas station in Kemptville. This divestiture will be made to a single purchaser and will only proceed with the prior approval of the Commissioner of Competition. The Commissioner is satisfied that this agreement addresses the competitive issues arising from the proposed transaction.

The signature of this Consent Agreement marks the end to the Bureau's review of the transaction between MacEwen Petroleum and Quickie Convenience Stores. A copy of the consent agreement will be available on the website of the Competition Tribunal shortly.