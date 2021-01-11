Log in
01/11/2021 | 11:38pm EST

Competition Commission of India : CCI approves acquisition by Total SE ('Total/Acquirer') through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS in share capital of Adani Green Energy Limited ("AGEL") under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

01/11/2021 | 11:38pm EST
11.01.2021

PRESS RELEASE No. 51/2020-21

CCI approves acquisition by Total SE ('Total/Acquirer') through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS in share capital of Adani Green Energy Limited ("AGEL") under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

The Proposed Combination entails minority investment by Total SE, through its wholly owned subsidiary Total Renewables SAS, in AGEL which is the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group.

Total SE is the ultimate parent entity of the Total Group. Total SE (along with its subsidiaries and affiliates) (Total Group) is an international integrated energy producer with operations in every sector of the oil and gas industry. Total Group is also involved in the renewable energy and power generation sectors.

AGEL is a public listed company incorporated in India, listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. AGEL is engaged in power generation through renewable energy in India (i.e. through solar and wind energy). AGEL is also engaged in the business of development of solar parks.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Competition Commission of India published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 04:37:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
