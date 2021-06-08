Log in
Competition Commission of India : CCI approves acquisition of 51% of the equity share capital in each of the three Electricity Supply Companies of Odisha. viz Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (“WESCO Utility”), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (“SOUTHCO Utility”) and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (“CESCO Utility”) by The Tata Power Company Limited (“TPCL”) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002

06/08/2021 | 07:37am EDT
07.06.2021

PRESS RELEASE No. 13/2021-22

CCI approves acquisition of 51% of the equity share capital in each of the three

Electricity Supply Companies of Odisha. viz Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha ("WESCO Utility"), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited ("SOUTHCO Utility") and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited ("CESCO Utility") by The Tata Power Company Limited ("TPCL") under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

Proposed combinations relate to acquisition of 51% of equity share capital in each utility by the TPCL from Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited ("GRIDCO")pursuant to separate competitive bidding processes initiated by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission ("OERC") under Section 20 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

TPCL is a public listed company and is primarily engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution. It is a part of the Tata group.

WESCO Utility, is engaged in the business of distribution and retail supply of power in five western districts of Odisha namely, (i) Rourkela; (ii) Burla (Sambalpur); (iii) Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi); (iv) Bolangir; and (v) Bargarh.

SOUTHCO Utility is engaged in the business of distribution and retail supply of power in six southern districts of Odisha namely, (i) City (certain areas in Ganjam District); (ii) Berhampur; (iii) Aska; (iv) Bhanjanagar; (v) Jeypore; and (vi) Rayagada.

CESCO Utility is engaged in the business of distribution and retail supply of power in four central districts of Odisha namely, of i) Bhubaneshwar (Bhubaneshwar 1 and Bhubaneshwar 2), ii) Cuttack, iii) Paradeep and iv) Dhenkanal.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

****

Disclaimer

Competition Commission of India published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS