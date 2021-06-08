Competition Commission of India : CCI approves exchange of equity shareholding byexisting shareholders of ReNew Powerwithshares of ReNew Global, along with a reverse triangular mergerof subsidiary of ReNew Globalwith RMG II.

07.06.2021

PRESS RELEASE No. 15/2021-22

CCI approves exchange of equity shareholding byexisting shareholders of ReNew Powerwithshares of ReNew Global, along with a reverse triangular mergerof subsidiary of ReNew Globalwith RMG II.

The proposed combination envisages exchange of equity shareholding by existing shareholders of ReNew Power Private Limited (ReNew Power) with shares of ReNew Energy Global Limited (ReNew Global), along with a reverse triangular merger of wholly owned subsidiary of ReNew Global with RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMG II).

ReNew Global is a newly incorporatedspecial purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or a similar business combination, such as the Proposed Combination. RMG II is traded on NASDAQ.

ReNew, along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures is engaged in thebusiness of generating electricity through non-conventional and renewableenergy sources.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

****