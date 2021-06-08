Log in
Competition Commission of India : CCI approvesthe proposed combination relating to Think & Learn Private Limited (BYJU'S) acquisition of certain stake of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) and thereafter merger of BYJU's and AESL under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002

06/08/2021 | 07:37am EDT
07.06.2021

PRESS RELEASE No. 14/2021-22

CCI approvesthe proposed combination relating to Think & Learn Private Limited (BYJU'S) acquisition of certain stake of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) and thereafter merger of BYJU's and AESL under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

The proposed combination will result in merger of AESL into BYJU'S, as a consequence of which, BYJU'S will be the surviving entity. As such, BYJU'S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over AESL.

BYJU'S is a private limited company incorporated in India. BYJU'S, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides online educational services. It offers a technology-based education platform for primary and secondary school subjects, overseas and domestic test preparatory coaching services for entrance examinations for engineering, medical, etc.

AESL is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in India. AESL (directly, or through its subsidiary Aakash Edutech Private Limited, or through its franchisees) provides curriculum-based coaching for K-12 students and test preparatory services for various competitive examinations such as, engineering examinations, medical examinations, Olympiads, National Talent Search Examination, etc.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

****

Disclaimer

Competition Commission of India published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 11:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS