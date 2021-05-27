Competitive Social Ventures Debuts Fairway Social in Alpharetta, Georgia

Alpharetta, GA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Social (“Fairway”) officially opened its doors to guests anxious to experience the new concept located at 240 South Main Street in Alpharetta. In addition to its 11 remarkably lifelike sports simulators with precision accuracy, opening day festivities included a reveal of differentiators for the venue, from Fairway’s philanthropic initiatives to key partnerships with innovative global golf brands such as Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) and Bridgestone Golf . Fairway Social is part of Competitive Social Ventures family of uniquely-branded entertainment venues. Its 11,000 square foot space with robust food and beverage offerings is designed for both public and private events. While it highlights the sport of golf and features over 130+ world-renowned courses, the venue offers sports-themed simulations of all types from soccer, baseball, basketball and more. Opening day included a ribbon cutting ceremony and was attended by Fairway’s investors, partners in the community, and city officials.

“We set out to create an elevated experience for our guests and I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally open our doors,” said Neal Freeman, founder and visionary behind Fairway Social. “We have received incredible support from our community and our desire is for Fairway to be a destination Alpharetta can be proud of – drawing customers in from across the southeast to experience a new way to play. Thank you to our partners who have lent their expertise to bring this extraordinary venue to life.” Freeman is the CEO of Competitive Social Ventures. A complete list of founding partners as well as the integral staff responsible for creating the new brand can be found here .

With a motto like “Be Safe. Be Fun. Be Social,” Fairway delivers in a big and thoughtfully-curated way for the entire family. The venue offers a multitude of entertainment for all ages and features a variety of simulators, as well as a full service restaurant and bar, and a rooftop bar where adults can enjoy craft cocktails, a curated wine list and enjoy live entertainment on the weekends. The impressive rooftop space lends itself as a perfect venue to host corporate meetings and events with dedicated private bays on the rooftop equipped with state-of-the art AV technology to host groups. Additionally, Fairway features a Back-9 Putting Experience resembling well-known PGA golf tournament holes, a golf pro shop, and the Champion’s Club with membership perks.

Aligned in their mission to be good stewards of the communities they serve, Fairway and PXG are also allies in driving their shared and individual philanthropic work, beginning with their support of current and former military, veterans and first-responders. Fairway Social proudly boasts PXG’s recently-launched 0211 golf clubs in-house at its debut. The 2011 lineup is packed with PXG’s innovative technology and features high-performance irons, hybrids, fairway woods, and drivers, available to left- and right-handed golfers. Bridgestone’s new e12 CONTACT golf balls will be the exclusive model used in hitting bays and on the putting course at Fairway Social.

About Fairway Social

We believe in bringing people together for fun, comradery, and shared experiences. Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing destination where family and friends, of all ages and skill levels, come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social includes a multitude of things to do. Share a chef-inspired meal in our full-service restaurant; play competitive games on world-class simulators; enjoy the rooftop patio with music and huge-screen TV or try-out the amazing outdoor putting course and back porch rocking chairs. Whatever your interest, Fairway Social has something for you. Our mission, “Be Safe. Be Fun. Be Social,” provides the ideal opportunity for fun in a post-pandemic world.

About Competitive Social Ventures, LLC

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CS Ventures”) is a real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Venues opening in 2021 include: Fairway Social, Roaring Social and Pickle and Social. CS Ventures venues will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. 33 Degrees manages and operates the CS Ventures family of brands, bringing unique hospitality expertise to competitive socializing. Learn more at www.competitivesocialventures.com .

