Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Competitive Social Ventures Debuts Next Level Entertainment Destination, Roaring Social

09/01/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) announced the opening of Roaring Social (“RoSo”), located inside The Hamilton hotel at 35 Milton Avenue in Alpharetta. The opulent venue is largely inspired by the 1920’s resurgence and with a nod to the location’s infamous past, portrays a reimagined speakeasy during prohibition era, disguised by the respectable storefront of RoSo Clothiers. In addition to live entertainment six nights a week, curated music, chef inspired small plates bursting with local flavors and signature craft cocktails, the 9,000 square foot space also features eight boutique bowling lanes. Roaring Social in Alpharetta is part of Competitive Social Ventures’ family of uniquely-branded entertainment venues and is the first of several Roaring Social locations to come.

Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV and visionary behind the Roaring Social brand, shared the story of Robert and Sophia, “the fictional couple who founded RoSo Clothiers over 100 years ago.” And while RoSo Clothiers itself may be imagined, Freeman has thoughtfully incorporated historical elements into the brand, even donning a framed photo in its storefront of an actual clothing store that existed in Downtown Alpharetta in 1920. “While this project was ambitious from the beginning and has certainly taken a team to bring it to life, I am so proud of what we’ve built,” said Freeman. “Our original intention was to create a unique experience that brings people together and together we have undoubtedly surpassed all my expectations. I hope the public comes out to see for themselves.”

The venue has two entrances, a street-level entrance through the backend of RoSo Clothiers, as well as an entrance from within The Hamilton hotel, accessed only by taking the elevator down to the “speakeasy level”. Another surprise feature is RoSo’s Babe Ruth Back Room which pays homage to one of the 20’s greatest American icons, Babe Ruth, with the private room named in his honor. The room, designed to be a private event space adjacent to the hide-a-way bowling lounge, will bolster some of Ruth’s most prized relics including personal letters and his private decanter and glasses. Roaring Social and CSV partnered with the Babe Ruth foundation to provide a first-in-class experience to the guests of Roaring Social.

“Roaring Social is a one-of-a-kind premier entertainment destination in Alpharetta.  Our entire team is thrilled to bring this high activated and imaginative concept to Alpharetta’s vibrant downtown corridor,” added CSV Operating Partner, Bryan DeCort.

For more information on Roaring Social, to book a table or view weekly programming of live entertainment, visit www.roaring-social.com.

About Roaring Social
With a thoughtful design nod to its infamous past, Roaring Social brings adults together for a truly unique experience in a 1920’s speakeasy setting. Revelers enter a respectable storefront of RoSo Clothiers and through its hidden back entrance are transported to a time of opulence, style and unexpected delights. Roaring Social features a chef-inspired menu, signature craft cocktails, small pin bowling and nightly live entertainment. Must be 21 years of age of older to enter. Learn more at www.roaring-social.com. For the latest on what’s happening at Roaring Social, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Competitive Social Ventures
Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is a real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021 and venues opening and being developed in 2021 include: Roaring Social and multiple Pickle and Social locations. CSV venues will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

Additional photos are available HERE.

Contact:
Sommer Shiver, VP of Branding & Communications
sshiver@hotelequities.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e941fcc-8b64-48b7-8218-e83f61f53b44


Roaring Social

Roaring Social

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pMOLSON COORS CANADA : Launches Financial Awards for BIPOC and Female Students in Post-Secondary Brewing Programs in Canada
AQ
01:01pCONSTANT CONTACT : Closes Acquisition of SharpSpring
PR
01:01pBarings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:01pPolyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to EnBiotix
DJ
01:01pVR Office Space Provider Arthur Launches Professional Edition Out of Beta
GL
01:01pVerizon Frontline supports Hurricane Ida response and recovery
GL
01:01pPHONE2ACTION : Hires Marketing and Sales Leads to Scale Growth
BU
01:01pAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
01:01pHAVI : Acquires PMI Worldwide
BU
01:01pNorton Rose Fulbright continues global investigations expansion with New York partner
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..

HOT NEWS