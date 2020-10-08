Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Competitiveness and reboot for research, innovation and investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Research and innovation are crucial to Sweden's competitiveness and to rebooting the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. In the autumn budget, the Government is therefore proposing increased funding to Vinnova, RISE and Business Sweden for measures that help reboot Sweden. The proposal is based on an agreement between the Government, the Centre Party and the Liberal Party.

The ongoing changes in society require continued investments in research and innovation in order to contribute to Swedish competitiveness in the long term. In the autumn budget, the Government is proposing a number of investments in research and innovation that develop Sweden as a prominent knowledge nation and make use of people's creativity. The purpose is to address society's challenges, increase adaptability and utilise research results.

Increased central government funding of research and innovation through Vinnova

As private investment in research and innovation temporarily declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, central government is increasing its funding to secure research, innovation and the supply of skills. It is therefore proposed that Vinnova receive an increase in its appropriation for 2021 of SEK 545 million to mainly make systemic innovation investments. The proposal is part of the Research and Innovation Bill which will be presented during the autumn.

Reinforcement of needs-driven research through RISE

Industrial research institutes conduct needs-driven research and development in global collaboration with universities, the business sector and the public sector. The institutes play an important role in the utilisation and commercialisation of research and innovation. The focus is on developing sustainable solutions, which are the pillars of the business community's climate transition, competitiveness and growth. It is therefore proposed that RISE AB receive an increase of its appropriation for 2021 of SEK 95 million to implement initiatives that contribute to system solutions where many actors collaborate. The proposal is part of the Research and Innovation Bill which will be presented during the autumn.

Investment promotion measures through Business Sweden

Sweden is a small export-dependent country where there are many jobs with exporting companies. Foreign investment therefore plays an important role in the economic recovery. In order to strengthen investment promotion initiatives, funding of SEK 25 million is proposed for 2021, through Business Sweden.

Disclaimer

Government of Sweden published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:20aNOKIA OYJ : publishes call to action to deliver an ethical and sustainable 5G future
PU
05:20aAIRBUS : Since its launch in May 2008, the Airbus Foundation has facilitated more than 78 relief or goodwill flights to ...
PU
05:20aThe Abertis Chairs present the Abertis Awards for Infrastructure and Road Safety in France and Brazil
PU
05:20aSUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE : Investment in disruptive technologies
PU
05:20aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : sees Q3 operating profit up 58% after sales grow 6.5%
AQ
05:18aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Mohegan-led consortium offers 150 million euros for Greek casino licence
RE
05:18aBOEING : built Space Force Satellite Passes Design Review
AQ
05:18aExcitement builds as S. Korea firm behind BTS nears IPO
AQ
05:18aGKN Aerospace leading smart manufacturing project to increase productivity
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack 75 billion pounds mortgage mystery
3SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength
4AMS AG : AMS : announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to a potential placement of Convertible ..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group