STORY: Widespread destruction stretched across the vast horizon of the Texas Panhandle on Friday, where the state's largest wildfire on record raced through the cattle-ranching region.

The deadly wildfire, dubbed the Smokehouse Creek Fire, has scorched more than 1 million acres, according to the latest figures from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

That's nearly 1,700 square miles, an area larger than New York's Long Island.

ABBOTT: "When you look at the damages that have occurred here, it's just gone, completely gone."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday held a press conference on the state's ongoing response to the fires.

ABBOTT: "Those who are affected by this have gone through utter devastation. They are going through challenges that others cannot comprehend. They need our ongoing support. [FLASH] I want to also express my gratitude for the heroic response by firefighters. It's extraordinary to see what they were able to do."

The blaze, which killed two people and torched dozens of homes, has spread eastward across the state's border with Oklahoma, turning cattle-grazing land into ash.

Several smaller wildfires are still burning in other parts of the Panhandle.

The weather forecast for the area over the weekend calls for no rain and winds of up to 45 miles per hour, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.