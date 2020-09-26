Completion of Contribution of Altice Europe Shares by Next Alt to Its Wholly-owned Subsidiary Next Private

This is a press release by Next Private B.V. ("Next Private"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) to the extent applicable, in connection with the intended public offer by Next Private for all common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe"). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

On 10 September 2020, Next Private and its sole shareholder Next Alt S.à r.l. ("Next Alt"), both controlled by Mr. Patrick Drahi, entered into a share premium contribution agreement (the "Contribution Agreement"). Under the terms of the Contribution Agreement, Next Alt agreed to make a share premium contribution to Next Private (the "Contribution") consisting of 189,526,447 common shares A and 167,660,043 common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe held by Next Alt (the "Contribution Shares"). To complete the Contribution, Next Alt transferred the legal title to the Contribution Shares to Next Private on 25 September 2020. Next Private has neither issued any shares in its capital nor paid any consideration in exchange for the Contribution. On the date hereof:

Next Private holds 189,526,447 common shares A and 167,660,043 common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe, representing approximately 73.70% of Altice Europe's issued share capital; and

Next Alt holds, directly and indirectly other than through its wholly-owned subsidiary Next Private, 231,938,465 common shares A in the capital of Altice Europe, representing approximately 3.90% of Altice Europe's issued share capital.

Simultaneously with the legal transfer of the Contribution Shares, Next Alt will transfer to Next Private the warrant pursuant to which, under specific circumstances, it is entitled to subscribe for Preference A Shares (as further set out in paragraph 3.8.2 of the FY 2019 annual report of Altice Europe).

About Next Private

Next Private and its sole shareholder Next Alt are owned and controlled by Mr. Patrick Drahi, the founder and majority shareholder of Altice Europe.

