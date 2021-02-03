Comprehensive Healthcare Platform Launches to Provide Hands-On Care, Virtually

Alanté™ Debuts Spectrum of Services Aimed at Preventative Medicine and Patient Care Solution

Driven by the mission of providing a healthier approach to healthcare, Alanté™ is launching a fully integrated virtual healthcare solution. Today’s announcement comes as the company and its spectrum of services emerge from stealth mode.

CEO Mark Hansen wants to motivate and empower Alanté patients around the country with his new offering. “Our goal is to educate patients, provide a higher quality of care and, above all, achieve a better quality of life for patients,” he said. “Our spectrum of services allows us to create a better experience for everyone, and the fact that we’ve made it simple to use means it can be used by anyone.”

Targeted to physicians and other caregivers who deal with aging and chronic health conditions, the all-in-one platform includes:

Personal Health Record

Telehealth/Telemedicine

Chronic Care Management

Remote Patient Monitoring

Palliative Care

The company’s healthcare coordinators assist patients with collecting, maintaining and sharing health records across different healthcare providers using its platform, which is a simplistic interface used on devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops and desktop computers.

Alanté complies with HIPAA, ensuring patient and provider privacy.

Doctors and patients alike have had to rethink their view of virtual medicine. Chronically ill populations, seniors and professionals who provide care are especially reliant on digital healthcare solutions, but typically must navigate their way among multiple technologies, patching together different healthcare systems. Coordinating with other specialists and sharing just-in-time insights across practices can also be daunting.

An Accenture study recently revealed that 55 percent of consumers want a “trusted healthcare professional who works closely with me to manage my wellness.” The Alanté platform uses technology to deliver that quality of care, driving down expenses and streamlining communications.

Alanté is operational, and will enroll selected physicians to begin serving patients in specific regions of the country, such as Arizona, Washington and Oregon. The company plans to enlist physicians nationwide.

About Alanté™

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Alanté is an integrated virtual healthcare solution built to enrich the patient/physician relationship using a spectrum of services. Alanté officially launched in 2021 as a part of established operations that are centered on the administration and operation of senior care and skilled-nursing facilities, with an overall goal of improving continuity of care while focusing on the best outcomes for all.

