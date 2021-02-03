Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comprehensive Healthcare Platform Launches to Provide Hands-On Care, Virtually

02/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alanté™ Debuts Spectrum of Services Aimed at Preventative Medicine and Patient Care Solution

Driven by the mission of providing a healthier approach to healthcare, Alanté™ is launching a fully integrated virtual healthcare solution. Today’s announcement comes as the company and its spectrum of services emerge from stealth mode.

CEO Mark Hansen wants to motivate and empower Alanté patients around the country with his new offering. “Our goal is to educate patients, provide a higher quality of care and, above all, achieve a better quality of life for patients,” he said. “Our spectrum of services allows us to create a better experience for everyone, and the fact that we’ve made it simple to use means it can be used by anyone.”

Targeted to physicians and other caregivers who deal with aging and chronic health conditions, the all-in-one platform includes:

  • Personal Health Record
  • Telehealth/Telemedicine
  • Chronic Care Management
  • Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Palliative Care

The company’s healthcare coordinators assist patients with collecting, maintaining and sharing health records across different healthcare providers using its platform, which is a simplistic interface used on devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops and desktop computers.

Alanté complies with HIPAA, ensuring patient and provider privacy.

Doctors and patients alike have had to rethink their view of virtual medicine. Chronically ill populations, seniors and professionals who provide care are especially reliant on digital healthcare solutions, but typically must navigate their way among multiple technologies, patching together different healthcare systems. Coordinating with other specialists and sharing just-in-time insights across practices can also be daunting.

An Accenture study recently revealed that 55 percent of consumers want a “trusted healthcare professional who works closely with me to manage my wellness.” The Alanté platform uses technology to deliver that quality of care, driving down expenses and streamlining communications.

Alanté is operational, and will enroll selected physicians to begin serving patients in specific regions of the country, such as Arizona, Washington and Oregon. The company plans to enlist physicians nationwide.

About Alanté

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Alanté is an integrated virtual healthcare solution built to enrich the patient/physician relationship using a spectrum of services. Alanté officially launched in 2021 as a part of established operations that are centered on the administration and operation of senior care and skilled-nursing facilities, with an overall goal of improving continuity of care while focusing on the best outcomes for all.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aNEMETSCHEK AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:13aMAGNORA ASA : Company presentation February 2021
AQ
11:12aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
11:11aFPT : FUNiX Online Learning Is Officially Launched in Japan
PU
11:11aQUINSTREET : Successfully Scale Medical Alert Sales in 2021
PU
11:11aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : expands Public Finance practice by hiring veteran municipal banker
PU
11:11aSlice Launches Automated Claims Settlement
BU
11:10aOPEC+ sticks with oil policy as prices rise towards one-year high
RE
11:10aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Our customers win prestigious 2021 Stevie® Awards & Nuance earns Technology Partner of the Year
PU
11:10aFIRST MULTI-VENDOR NETCONF/YANG INTER-OPERABILITY TESTING : Proven Openness
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ