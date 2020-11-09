Log in
Compressor Oil Market Size will Grow Over $1 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/09/2020 | 11:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the compressor oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005917/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the compressor oil market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Industrial machinery
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Rising environmental concerns and stringent safety regulations.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 2% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Croda International Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market will be driven by increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities. However, the availability of oil-free compressors will challenge growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Croda International Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of oil-free compressors is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this compressor oil market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Compressor Oil Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Industrial Machinery
    • Oil And Gas
    • Power
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45117

Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compressor oil market report covers the following areas:

  • Compressor Oil Market Size
  • Compressor Oil Market Trends
  • Compressor Oil Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising environmental concerns and stringent safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Compressor Oil Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist compressor oil market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the compressor oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the compressor oil market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compressor oil market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
