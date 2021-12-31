Log in
CompuCom Announces Sale to Variant Equity Advisors

12/31/2021 | 04:41pm EST
The acquisition will enable CompuCom to enhance its service offerings to its customers and its role as a leader in transforming the digital workplace

CompuCom, a leading managed services provider, today announced its sale to an affiliate of Variant Equity Advisors, a Los Angeles based equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures. The acquisition marks Variant’s entry into the managed services space and positions CompuCom to enhance its position as a leader in the market for digital workplace services.

Terms of the purchase were announced previously by CompuCom’s prior owners, The ODP Corporation.

“Our vision is to connect people, technology and the edge with a seamless experience. This acquisition accelerates and amplifies our ability to deliver on that vision for our customers,” said Mick Slattery, President of CompuCom. “We are excited to combine Variant’s financial acumen and operations and technology resources with CompuCom’s capability to deliver single-source end-to-end technology solutions. Our shared vision for reimagining the future of work makes me truly excited about what is ahead for CompuCom and our customers. We are in an even stronger position to deliver the best user experience for our customers and to continue to earn the right to serve them every day.”

“CompuCom has a long history of providing excellent technology support and services for its customer base,” said Farhaad Wadia, Managing Partner of Variant Equity. “We are thrilled by this opportunity to partner with the CompuCom team and build on the company’s rich history of innovation.”

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a leading provider end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise and mid-market organizations. Established in 1990, CompuCom helps customers in all industries leverage the power of technology to optimize performance and drive business outcomes. For more information, visit compucom.com.

About Variant Equity

Founded in 2017, Variant Equity Advisors is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that makes control investments in corporate divestiture and similarly operationally intensive transactions across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, technology and business services. The firm’s investment approach focuses on businesses it believes are best suited to reach their full potential as stand-alone enterprises through the deployment of Variant’s operations and technology resources. For more information, visit variantequity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
