Compulsory traineeship for students at the EU Delegation to the

Are you a university student interested in international relations? Is a working experience part of your course? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in the Russian Federation?

What we offer?

A traineeship of up to 6 months for students undertaking a compulsory traineeship as part of their studies, within the following sections of the

EU Delegation to the Russian Federation, starting in November 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation.

Sections:

Political (acronym POL)

Trade (acronym TRA)

Other EU Policies (acronym OEUP)

Press and Information (acronym P&I)

Main tasks:

research and analysis of information;

draft analytical reports on various policy developments in Russia;

update the Delegation's social media platforms;

attend and participate in meetings, cultural and visibility events, seminars and conferences in Moscow;

support the Delegation in the preparation of visits, missions and meetings as well as follow-up actions.

Qualifications or special requirements:

interest in - and preferably prior knowledge of - Russian and post-soviet space politics;

ability to handle politically sensitive issues in a responsible manner;

excellent analytical and drafting skills;

excellent English and Russian language skills;

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address

DELEGATION-RUSSIA-JOBS@eeas.europa.eu :

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

a University letter requesting a compulsory traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Compulsory Traineeship - Your Name/Acronym of the Section

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a compulsory traineeships (Article 9 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Unpaid compulsory traineeships for students already residing and studying in the host country)

All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation and living expenses must be borne by either the trainee or the University.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country.