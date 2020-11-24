Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size Worth USD 4.27 billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market is expected to grow by USD 4.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD will hamper the market growth.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Product Landscape

One of the primary reasons contributing to the growth of the computer-aided engineering market growth is the advances in the field of CFD. The advances in pre-processing methods, including meshing and the advances by third-party software providers such as 3DModelSpace, have increased the demand for CFD among end-users. The computer-aided engineering market share growth by the FEA segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the CFD segment.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry, followed by the growth of the automotive industry, will significantly drive the computer-aided engineering market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 33% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for computer-aided engineering in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

NUMECA International

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

FEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CFD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

ESI Group

Hexagon AB

NUMECA International

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Siemens AG

Simerics Inc.

Symscape

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

