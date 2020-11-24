Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size Worth USD 4.27 billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

11/24/2020 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market is expected to grow by USD 4.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006095/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/computer-aided-engineering-market-industry-analysis

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Product Landscape

One of the primary reasons contributing to the growth of the computer-aided engineering market growth is the advances in the field of CFD. The advances in pre-processing methods, including meshing and the advances by third-party software providers such as 3DModelSpace, have increased the demand for CFD among end-users. The computer-aided engineering market share growth by the FEA segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the CFD segment.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry, followed by the growth of the automotive industry, will significantly drive the computer-aided engineering market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 33% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for computer-aided engineering in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market has the potential to grow by $207.85 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global ePedigree Software Market: The epedigree software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.25 bn during 2020-2024 , and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • ESI Group
  • Hexagon AB
  • NUMECA International
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Simerics Inc.
  • Symscape

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • FEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CFD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • ESI Group
  • Hexagon AB
  • NUMECA International
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Simerics Inc.
  • Symscape

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aKLÖVERN : Klövern signs two new rental contracts in Copenhagen
PU
01:41aOXE MARINE () : Interim report 1 July to 30 September 2020
PU
01:41aTOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2020 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended September 30, 2020
PU
01:41aBLACK FRIDAY SAMSUNG TV DEALS (2020) : Best 55 Inch and 75 Inch 4K Samsung Smart TV Deals Ranked by Retail Fuse
BU
01:39aROYAL KPN N : Accelerate to grow
PU
01:39aDAMPIER GOLD : vs VANGO COURT ORDERED MEDIATION RESULTS
PU
01:37aADYEN N : Raffles Hotel Singapore takes its legendary guest experience to the next level with Adyen
PU
01:37aULTIMA CAPITAL : York Capital Management and Ultima Capital two co-founders reach deal to cancel a put and call agreement.
PU
01:36aNOVARTIS : starts share buyback, highlights product pipeline
RE
01:36aBLACK FRIDAY 4K TV DEALS (2020) : Best 65 Inch Samsung, LG, Sony & Sharp 4K TV Deals Compared by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rise as Biden transition, vaccine progress lift confidence
2GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
4Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
5GOLD : Gold slips on hopes for vaccine, smooth White House transition
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ