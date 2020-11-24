Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size Worth USD 4.27 billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The computer aided engineering (CAE) market is expected to grow by USD 4.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006095/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The growth of the smartphone industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/computer-aided-engineering-market-industry-analysis
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Product Landscape
One of the primary reasons contributing to the growth of the computer-aided engineering market growth is the advances in the field of CFD. The advances in pre-processing methods, including meshing and the advances by third-party software providers such as 3DModelSpace, have increased the demand for CFD among end-users. The computer-aided engineering market share growth by the FEA segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the CFD segment.
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the electrical and electronics industry, followed by the growth of the automotive industry, will significantly drive the computer-aided engineering market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 33% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for computer-aided engineering in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market has the potential to grow by $207.85 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global ePedigree Software Market: The epedigree software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.25 bn during 2020-2024 , and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
-
Altair Engineering Inc.
-
ANSYS Inc.
-
Dassault Systemes SE
-
ESI Group
-
Hexagon AB
-
NUMECA International
-
PTC Therapeutics Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Simerics Inc.
-
Symscape
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
FEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
CFD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user
-
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Altair Engineering Inc.
-
ANSYS Inc.
-
Dassault Systemes SE
-
ESI Group
-
Hexagon AB
-
NUMECA International
-
PTC Therapeutics Inc.
-
Siemens AG
-
Simerics Inc.
-
Symscape
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006095/en/