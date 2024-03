Computer chip group SEMI to EU: new export controls should be 'last resort'

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Union should think twice before imposing additional export controls or rules on foreign investment, semiconductor industry group SEMI Europe said in a position paper published this week.

The warning comes after the European Commission in January presented a package of plans aimed at improving "economic security" and preventing unwanted technology transfers to rivals such as China. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)