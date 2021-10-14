Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Computers for Schools Alberta celebrating the delivery of 250,000 refurbished computers to Albertans

10/14/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The delivery of 250,000 refurbished computers by Computers for Schools Alberta is a milestone that has significantly impacted the lives of many Albertans since the program was implemented in the province in 1995. This achievement is the result of the work of our dedicated staff and volunteers and we thank them for their commitment."

Kari Cope, Executive Director of Computers for Schools Alberta, is pleased to celebrate today’s 250,000 computer delivery by the program in the province. The Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program refurbishes donated technology and redistributes it to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and eligible low-income families through dedicated projects. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships.

"Contributions to all sectors of the economy depend on our ability to access, adopt and integrate digital technologies, connect to the Internet and develop the digital skills that have become an essential part of economic participation”.

As a participant in the Youth Employment Strategy, ACFS has also been able to provide hundreds of young people with valuable technical work experience.

“As the program continues to grow, more than ever it relies on the support of public and private technology donors", added Ms. Cope. Historically, a third of the computers refurbished by the program have come from the federal Government, a third from the provincial Government and a third from the private sector.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

Contact
Kari Cope
Kari.cope@cfsalberta.ca


Latest news "Companies"
01:02pWINMARK : ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
01:02pMAGNA GOLD : OCT 14, 2021 – MAGNA GOLD REPORTS Q3 2021 PRODUCTION RESULTS QUATERLY PRODUCTION OF 19,102 OZ GOLD.
PU
01:02pHow do oil prices pass through to fuel prices?
PU
01:02pSAINT GOBAIN : strengthens its capacity in plasterboard in Brazil and reinforces its position on the light construction markets
PU
01:02pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Named to Arlington Magazine's 2021 Best Places to Work
PU
01:02pOberhasli, deadmau5's Interactive Music Experience in the Metaverse, Now Available Exclusively on Core
BU
01:01pSamsung Introduces New High-End Ultrasound System 'V8'
BU
01:01paptihealth Inc. Announces New Partnership With Pandion Optimization Alliance, Improving Provider Access to Patient-Centered Mental Health Services in New York State
BU
01:01pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Title Wins Best Underwriter Website for Company's Multicultural Resources Center
BU
01:01pMARSHALL MOTOR : buys rival Motorline for £64.5m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

HOT NEWS