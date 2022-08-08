Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Comstock Resources turns to gas-powered fracking to help offset inflation

08/08/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Comstock Resources said it was facing about a 15% rise in oilfield costs, but was helping to offset inflation by switching to natural gas-powered equipment.

The company activated a BJ Energy Solutions natural gas-powered frack fleet in April to offset higher costs for diesel used to power oilfield equipment.

Comstock said it had saved between $12,000 to $20,000 per fracking stage after it activated the gas-powered hydraulic fracturing fleet and that cost reductions for those well completions were around 15%.

The company recently entered into a contract to activate a second natural gas-powered fleet owned by BJ, executives said at the Enercom conference in Denver, Colorado on Monday.

"Even though gas is expensive right now, diesel is really expensive," said Chief Finance Officer Roland Burns.

He said the fleet had eliminated the need for about 1.4 million gallons of diesel and helped it cut around 2,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. 0.67% 4.49 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
COMSTOCK INC. 2.43% 0.6289 Delayed Quote.-52.40%
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. -5.62% 14.7 Delayed Quote.92.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.11% 95.88 Delayed Quote.21.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.06% 358.395 Real-time Quote.116.12%
WTI 2.16% 89.858 Delayed Quote.17.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pNo military vessel, aircraft or drone can be within 10 nautical…
RE
12:57pRussia, ukraine agree not to attack against merchant vessels, ot…
RE
12:57pVessel moving through ukraine corridor to be protected by buffer…
RE
12:57pParties to ukraine grain export deal issue guidance on shipping…
RE
12:52pU.S. announces $1 billion Ukraine arms aid package
RE
12:52pFactbox-The vast nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine
RE
12:52pNew Colombian government proposes $5.76 billion tax reform to Congress
RE
12:51pU.S. will not dictate Africa's choices, Blinken says
RE
12:50pComstock Resources turns to gas-powered fracking to help offset inflation
RE
12:48pPutin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..
3Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion ..
4SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
5BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

HOT NEWS