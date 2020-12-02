Log in
Conaway: Passage of Grain Standards Reauthorization Provides Industry Stability

12/02/2020 | 05:11pm EST
Washington, D.C. - Today, the House of Representatives passed S. 4054, the United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act, by voice vote. House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) released the following statement of support upon passage:

'The Grain Standards Reauthorization Act lays the foundation for grain and oilseed marketing benefiting the entire agricultural value chain. Passage of this legislation delivers regulatory stability and certainty for farmers, handlers, and processors.'

Ranking Member Conaway spoke on the House Floor in support of this legislation earlier today. His full remarks can be found here.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:10:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
