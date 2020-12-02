Conaway: Passage of Grain Standards Reauthorization Provides Industry Stability

Washington, D.C
. -
Today, the House of Representatives passed S. 4054, the United States Grain Standards Reauthorization Act, by voice vote. House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) released the following statement of support upon passage:
'The Grain Standards Reauthorization Act lays the foundation for grain and oilseed marketing benefiting the entire agricultural value chain. Passage of this legislation delivers regulatory stability and certainty for farmers, handlers, and processors.'
Ranking Member Conaway spoke on the House Floor in support of this legislation earlier today. His full remarks can be found here
.
