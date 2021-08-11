Concentric : Closes Acquisition of STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc.

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, and national leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries, today announced it has closed the acquisition of STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc. STANGCO’s team of experienced battery specialists have served the material handling industry across California for over a decade, providing expertise, insight and solutions for all industrial and ground support battery and charger requirements. This acquisition will expand Concentric’s footprint, specifically the company’s Forklift (Motive) Power presence across southern California and the west coast market.

“We are excited to welcome the STANGCO team! We have seen significant growth in California over the past few years and adding the STANGCO team’s skill sets ensures our growth continues through consistent, outstanding service across the west coast,” said Concentric President, John Shea.

“This acquisition continues our commitment to build the first national service organization capable of delivering consistency from coast to coast for material handling customers,” added Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group.

Owner of STANGCO, Tom Stang said, “STANGCO has been focused on delivering customer-centric power solutions for customers for over a decade. We resonate with Concentric’s vision to deliver national forklift power and engineered systems, and we look forward to delivering an expanded array of services to our customer base as a result of this partnership.”

For additional information about Concentric and STANGCO, visit https://www.concentricusa.com/ or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, distributors, telecom and utility customers to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both on-site and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group improves the safety, uptime and total cost of ownership with some of the largest manufacturers, distributors and retailers across the United States. As the nation’s first brand independent, national service organization, OnPoint enables businesses to get out of the material handling and facility maintenance business and focus on their core. From engineered systems to asset management and prescriptive maintenance programs, OnPoint Group’s companies include TrueSource, Miner, TFS and Concentric. A proprietary technology platform digitizes spend and IoT data across all types of equipment for data-driven service action. OnPoint’s network includes more than 1,700 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates nationwide. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.

