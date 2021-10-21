Concentric, LLC : an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires All Battery Sales and Service

Acquisition extends Concentric’s footprint with coast to coast visibility and expanded service offerings

Concentric, LLC, the nation’s largest forklift and critical power organization, has acquired All Battery Sales and Service, a leader in DC power for forklifts as well as automotive and specialty power products. This acquisition extends Concentric’s footprint into the Northwest US including Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

“All Battery Sales and Service expands our offerings to now include automotive and specialty power products, while also strategically growing the forklift power business into the northwestern US,” said Concentric President, John Shea.

“This addition to OnPoint furthers our objective to provide total control over critical but non-core equipment assets such as forklift power, docks and doors, automation equipment and more,” added Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group. “Supply chains are more complex than ever, but consistent material handling processes don’t have to be.

Founded in 1979 by Tom and Vern Allen, All Battery Sales and Service has a strong heritage based on building lasting customer relationships through expertise in equipment and quick, reliable service. “We were looking for the right partner to steward our people, our customers and the legacy of this organization. We could not be happier with the Concentric partnership,” said All Battery Sales & Service President, Tom Allen. “The team at Concentric is building a national organization ready to meet the growing demands of our customers for today and position us for the next 40 years,” added All Battery Sales & Service VP and Partner, Vern Allen.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a group that is revolutionizing how industries manage their material handling and critical facility service needs.

For additional information about Concentric, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.

