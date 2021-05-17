Concentric Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2021

Company Demonstrating Semantic Intelligence Solution in RSA 2021 Early Stage Expo; Experts Available to Discuss Latest Innovations in AI for Solving Data Security and Data Access Governance Challenges

Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, today announced it has won the Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Now in its ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators, the awards program’s judging panel of esteemed security professionals recognized Concentric in the Next-Gen in Data Security awards category after an independent review of the company.

This week, Concentric is participating in RSA Conference 2021’s Early Stage Expo, where it is available to discuss with participants the latest innovations in AI for solving data security and data access governance challenges. Concentric can provide expertise, thought leadership, real-world insights and customer examples around topics such as AI in Security, Unstructured vs Structured Data, Data Access Governance (DAG), Startups in the Pandemic, DAG Applications on the Front Line, and more. For more information, or to chat with the company live, use your RSA 2021 log in and see: https://path.rsaconference.com/flow/rsac/us21/rsacus21sponsor/page/sponsorcatalog/exhibitor/1616707644905001vnhJ?web=1&wdLOR=cEB879FCA-5254-104E-A4DF-4ED2279D129E.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that can make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Concentric embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners – understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach.”

Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents with peers in the same category to identify risk from oversharing, third party access, and wrong location or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex or policy maintenance needed.

“It is rewarding to be recognized at this year’s RSA 2021 virtual conference with the Global InfoSec Award in the Next-Gen in Data Security awards category, and to be highlighted by CDM’s select panel of security professionals serving as judges,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric CEO. “Concentric stands out in the industry due to its use of advanced deep-learning technology to solve the ongoing challenges of unstructured and structured data security – both in the cloud and on-premises. We look forward to taking part in this week’s RSA 2021, and connecting with participants looking to learn about autonomous data discovery, complete data protection, and effective risk management.”

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators, recognizing companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The awards program judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of companies’ submitted materials, including, but not limited to, data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

Customers use Semantic Intelligence to discover and manage risks to privacy-sensitive and regulated data, such as customer data or personal health information. They also rely on the solution for their zero-trust data access governance programs, where the solution autonomously evaluates access based on document contents and meaning, not file folder locations, end-user markup or other unreliable access control alternatives. Semantic Intelligence protects all types of data, ranging from intellectual property to financial information to sensitive human resources files – continuously and autonomously.

