Concerns mount that new Hong Kong law on patriotic oaths could trap judges

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - A proposed new law that
tightens patriotic loyalty tests for Hong Kong politicians could
also ensnare the city's judges, further threatening its vaunted
judicial independence, say legal scholars, lawyers and
diplomats.
They warn that the so-called "negative list" - which
proscribes unpatriotic acts - under the oath-taking bill is far
too vague and could put judges under intense pressure if their
rulings and judgments are viewed as challenging the government.
The bill, launched last month and due to be debated in the
city's legislature this week, is part of a new drive by the
Chinese and Hong Kong governments to ensure only "patriots"
govern the city.
Long seen as the bedrock on which Hong Kong's freedoms and
international financial status are built, the city's independent
judiciary and common-law-based legal system have grown in
importance since the imposition of a sweeping national security
law in June.
Diplomats, businesspeople and activists say that as various
Hong Kong institutions crumble, including the legislature, local
media and academia, the judiciary is the key remaining check on
Beijing's tightening authoritarian grip on its freest city.
Much of the bill involves ways that legislators and
community-level district councilors can be disqualified if their
oaths are deemed insincere. Such moves are expected to pave the
way for mass disqualification of the pro-democracy politicians
who humiliated the pro-Beijing camp when they won district polls
by a landslide in 2019.
But as the city's ranks of judges, including leading
foreign jurists, must take oaths to Hong Kong under
long-standing requirements, they also come under the sweep of
the legislation.
'HOLISTIC LOVE'
Launching the bill last month, Hong Kong's Secretary for
Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Erick Tsang said the law
fulfilled "the constitutional responsibility of the government".
Tsang defined patriotism as a "holistic love" that included
the leadership of China's ruling Communist Party.
Simon Young, a professor at the University of Hong Kong law
school, said the vague nature of some of the elements of the
negative list could spark intense scrutiny and complaints.
He singled out references to acts that had a "tendency" to
undermine the order of the political structure or the "overall
interests" of Hong Kong.
"These references are extremely vague and it creates more
possible complications for how the judiciary itself has to
regulate judges against these new standards," Young told
Reuters. "There is still time to clarify things... the point is
we should not be defining these specific parameters of the oath
in such vague ways with such over-reaching scope that it could
undermine judicial independence."
A spokesman for the judiciary said that because of judicial
independence, it was inappropriate for it to comment on any
legislative proposals. The Hong Kong government did not
immediately respond to questions from Reuters.
The spokesman added that it had been stated in "express
terms" that Hong Kong's courts "shall exercise judicial power
independently, free from any interference".
"As reflected in their judicial oath, in exercising their
judicial power, judges are required to determine and handle
cases strictly in accordance with the law and legal principles,"
the judiciary spokesman said.
The legislation would still have to comply with the Basic
Law, which outlines judicial independence, including legal
immunity for judges.
Senior lawyers warned the proposals added a new layer of
outside political scrutiny and could complicate long-standing
arrangements involving the appointment and disciplining of
judges.
"The shift here is that you are not swearing to uphold a
constitutional principle or value, but are expected to
effectively make an oath to a party or an individual," one
veteran lawyer said.
A senior Western envoy said that the city's once-extensive
autonomy was "hanging by a thread" and that the "judges are all
that is left."
"We are telling the Hong Kong and Chinese governments not
only that we and our business communities are watching closely,
but that we are all deeply concerned at the prospect of what
Beijing is styling as reforms putting extra pressure on the
legal system," the envoy said. "The judiciary must be left alone
to do its work."
