Concerns over COVID variant trigger more travel curbs on southern Africa

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia and several other countries
joined nations imposing restrictions on travel from southern
Africa on Saturday after the discovery of a new coronavirus
variant called Omicron sparked global concern and triggered a
market sell-off.
Meanwhile, authorities in Amsterdam said that 61 out of
around 600 people who arrived in the Dutch city on two flights
from South Africa on Friday had tested positive https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/passengers-south-africa-face-wait-covid-19-testing-amsterdam-2021-11-26
for coronavirus. Health authorities were carrying out
further tests to see if those cases involved the new
variant.
Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health
Organization, is potentially more contagious https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/what-we-know-about-covid-19-variant-detected-south-africa-2021-11-26
than previous variants of the disease.
It was first discovered in South Africa and has since been
detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. A minister
in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the variant
had very probably arrived in Germany, in a traveller returning
from South Africa.
Financial markets plunged on Friday, especially stocks of
airlines and others in the travel sector, as investors worried
the variant could cause another surge in the pandemic and stall
a global recovery. Oil prices tumbled by about $10 a barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.5%,
its worst day since late October 2020, and European stocks
had their worst day in 17 months.
It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the
variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments
are effective against it. Omicron is the fifth variant of
concern designated by the WHO.
TRAVEL CURBS
Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to
stop Omicron from circulating globally, a string of countries
including the United States, Brazil, Canada and European Union
nations announced travel bans or restrictions from southern
Africa on Friday.
On Saturday, Australia said it would ban non-citizens who
have been in nine southern African countries from entering and
will require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australian
citizens and their dependents returning from there.
Japan said it would extend its tightened border controls to
three more African countries after imposing curbs on travel from
South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho
on Friday.
Sri Lanka, Thailand and Oman also announced travel curbs on
southern African nations.
Omicron has emerged as many countries in Europe are already
battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, and some have
re-introduced restrictions on social activity to try to stop the
spread.
In Britain, the main opposition Labour Party called on
Saturday for a faster booster vaccination programme, saying the
gap between the second dose of a vaccination and the booster jab
should be cut from six to five months.
"This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior
health spokesman Alex Norris. "The pandemic is not over. We need
to urgently bolster our defences to keep the virus at bay."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Frances Kerry;
Editing by Alexander Smith)