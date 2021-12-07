Log in
Concord RENTS Announces the PreLeasing for Eudora Reserve Apartment Homes 154 Unit Apartment Homes and Villas in Mount Dora, Florida

12/07/2021 | 04:43pm EST
MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the construction commencement and preleasing of Eudora Reserve Apartment Homes in Mount Dora, Florida, located at the southeast intersection of Eudora Road and Spring Harbor Boulevard, south of US 441.

This $21 million new construction rental community, developed by Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P., will be available beginning March of 2022 and will consist of 100 Garden-style Apartments and 54 Villas of which 23 will be set-aside for Seniors aged 55+. The one, two and three-bedroom homes will range in size from 762 to 1,222 square feet.

Eudora Reserve Apartment Homes will offer community amenities including a clubhouse with 24 hour fitness and conditioning club w/ state of the art multi-functional training equipment, kettle bells, dumb bells and isa wall for full body conditioning along with an Amazon Hub and outdoor dog park. Each individual home will feature chef-style kitchens with granite countertops and dark wood cabinets, stainless steel energy efficient appliances with microwave and washer and dryers included. Plank flooring will be available throughout and screened in patios are available in select homes, along with extended patios with pavers. For more information about preleasing these brand new apartment homes, visit www. EudoraReserve.com for more information.

Mount Dora is a city in Central Florida and is a beautiful lakefront town 45 minutes northwest of downtown Orlando. Offering a unique downtown overlooking Lake Dora where you can take a leisurely stroll among the charming boutique shops, restaurants, and art galleries.

Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.  

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of multifamily rental housing and is currently managing 117 properties in Florida. For more information, visit www.ConcordRENTS.com

Media Contact:
Ammon Smith
Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com
407.620.6791


