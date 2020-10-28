Log in
Concord Technologies : Names Brian Rice Chief Financial Officer

10/28/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation software for organizations in the healthcare market, announced today that Brian Rice has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his leadership role, Rice will drive financial, operational, and people strategy and performance to facilitate further growth of the company whose solutions help healthcare enterprises reduce administrative burdens of manual document processing and enhance outcomes with artificial intelligence-enabled data management solutions. Rice will be reporting to Concord's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Moore.

"With Brian's technology-focused background and extensive financial leadership experience, he is an excellent fit for our executive team and growing organization," said Moore. "Brian has thrived in high-growth environments, and his expertise will make a significant impact on Concord as we continue to develop cutting-edge technologies that support fully digital documentation strategies for healthcare organizations. Brian also understands how to scale our culture to continue to take care of people while we make the exchange of information easier."

Rice comes to Concord from MediaPro, where as CFO, he led all finance activities for the security training solutions company. Prior to that, he served as CFO at NetMotion Wireless, which delivers software solutions to increase data security and productivity. He held the same title for Dexter & Chaney, now part of Trimble, where he oversaw significant revenue and growth of business and operations in the construction software technology sector. Other previous experiences included financial leadership positions, co-ownership, and board membership of technology and healthcare-related enterprises.

"Using state-of-the art technology, Concord is not only enabling reliable, scalable, cloud-based communications solutions, the company is also helping customers improve operational efficiencies and enhance patient care by unlocking valuable insights from data contained in various documents," said Rice. "I am excited to join the incredible team at Concord and help grow the organization that innovates to solve some of the most pressing and persistent challenges in healthcare."

Rice holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a specialization in international business.

For more information about Concord's automation tools for the healthcare market, visit https://concord.net.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies began by providing cloud-based digital fax software to organizations in healthcare and other regulated industries. Our original mission was to enable customers to securely and reliably fax sensitive health and business information using an online service rather than antiquated fax machines or locally installed fax server systems. Since then, our mission has expanded, and so has our technology. Today, Concord alleviates the burden of paperwork in our healthcare system. Our cloud platform uses advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate document processing tasks, improve staff efficiency, and enhance the quality of care patients receive. Founded in 1996, Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit https://concord.net or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Yuliya Kutuzava
KNB Communications
ykutuzava@knbcomm.com 

