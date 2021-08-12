Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2021

08/12/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Continued weak market

  • Total income
    Q2: SEK 208.4 (300.7) million
    HY1: SEK 388.0 (649.4) million
  • EBITDA
    Q2: SEK –16.7 (114.1) million
    HY1: SEK –62.4 (237.3) million
  • Result before tax
    Q2: SEK –88.4 (28.3) million
    HY1: SEK –208.6 (57.3) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q2: SEK –1.88 (0.59)
    HY1: SEK –4.42 (1.20)

Events in the second quarter

  • New waivers received from lending banks
  • Two scheduled drydockings completed

Events after the end of the quarter

  • The Board of Directors has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 August 2021 as per separate notice for approval of the time charter and the guarantee contract under the Term Sheet with the lending banks.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2021

  • Total income, SEK million: 388.0 (649.4)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: –62.4 (237.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million: –7.4 (24.5)
  • Operating result, SEK million: –176.1 (106.6)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: –208.6 (57.3)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: –211.1 (57.3)
  • Equity ratio, %: 24 (31)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (0)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 139.5 (527.8)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: –4.42 (1.20)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 14.67 (22.57)
  • Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 12 August 2021 at 12.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03    
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03 
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com    

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2021,c3395435

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3395435/1453298.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Interim report, 1 Januaryâ€"30 June 2021

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-maritime-interim-report-1-january30-june-2021-301354229.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aCELLEBRITE : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
07:01aKINGLAND : Hires Chief Product Officer To Drive Product Investment
PR
07:01aCOMSCORE : WideOrbit Integrates Comscore's Quick Score Local Market Intelligence into its WO Media Sales Advertising Platform
PR
07:01aIkena Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Update on Key Programs
GL
07:01aEverything Blockchain to Host Investor Conference Call on August 16 to Discuss its Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights and Other Recent Developments
GL
07:01aVTX-801 Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Wilson Disease
GL
07:01aSilence Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2021 Results
GL
07:01aSurvey Reveals a High Proportion of Canadians Are Investing in Cryptocurrencies and Meme Stocks
GL
07:01aPlanSource Unveils New Partner Marketplace to Streamline Selection and Distribution of New Benefit Offerings for Employers
GL
07:01aiTeos Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
GL
Latest news "Companies"