Concrete traps CO2 soaked from air in climate-friendly test

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb 3 (Reuters) - A California startup
using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up
with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a
technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide
a model for fighting climate change globally.
U.N. scientists concluded that removing billions of tons of
carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere, in addition to cutting
current emissions, will be necessary to limit climate change. To
do that, two things are needed: first, capturing carbon dioxide
with nature or technology, and second, locking it up for
centuries.
Companies are springing up to do both.
Heirloom Carbon Technologies delivered about 30 kg (66 lb)
of CO2 collected from the air around its San Francisco Bay Area
headquarters to neighboring Central Concrete, a Vulcan
Materials' subsidiary that on Wednesday incorporated the
gas into new concrete. That's equivalent to tailpipe emissions
of driving about 75 miles (120 km) in a car.
The joint effort was the first time that carbon dioxide
absorbed from the atmosphere using such Direct Air Capture (DAC)
technology had been secured in concrete, where the CO2 will stay
put for centuries, several scientists said.
“Today this is a thimbleful of emissions abatement. You
know, that's how it starts,” said Julio Friedmann, chief
scientist at Carbon Direct, which works with companies to manage
their carbon footprint. Because concrete is so widely used, it
has great potential for absorbing CO2, if the process works and
goes global. “The thing about direct air capture and concrete is
it's a big prize together," he said.
Heirloom heats crushed limestone to release naturally
absorbed CO2, then puts the CO2-starved rock on columns of huge
trays, where they act like sponges, soaking up close to half
their weight in the gas over three days. The rock is then heated
to release the collected ambient carbon dioxide, and the cycle
repeats.
"Limestone has this natural ability to pull carbon out of
the atmosphere. The problem is it's just slow. So what we do
here is just give it more superpowers to make it pull carbon
much, much, much faster than it otherwise would," said Heirloom
CEO Shashank Samala.
Canada's CarbonCure, the concrete technology company, mixes
CO2 with concrete ingredients, turning it into a mineral that
strengthens the concrete, cutting the need for cement — the part
of concrete with the biggest carbon footprint.
This week, CarbonCure incorporated the gas into water used
to clean out trucks. The CO2 reacted with leftover ingredients
and then was put into a new batch of concrete.
Capturing and locking down carbon on a global scale will not
be easy though: companies like Heirloom will have to build
expensive, massive plants capable of capturing millions or
billions of tons a year.
"To remove a billion tons from the air we need in the order
of mid-hundreds of billions of dollars," said Samala, who
expects funders of solar, buildings, transmission towers and
other infrastructure to finance carbon infrastructure, too.
The price of carbon also needs to fall. The U.S. government
and industry broadly see $100-a-tonne carbon dioxide as a
reasonable price for broad deployment. Heirloom charges around
$1,000 now; Samala expects to be at $100 by the time his
projects are soaking up millions of tons a year.
Concrete itself is controversial: it is the most used
building material in the world, and it accounts for about 8% of
global emissions of carbon dioxide, including those of its main
binding agent, cement. CarbonCure’s most-used technology cuts
that by about 5%, said CarbonCure CEO Rob Niven. The new one
using wastewater could cut a further 5%-10%.
That leaves it a huge net emitter with a difficult path to
zero emissions, without raising prices.
However, concrete's ubiquity is attractive, because there
are few places to securely hold carbon dioxide at present. “It
is a really thoughtful way to get around the current bottleneck
of storage for DAC,” said Anu Khan, deputy director of science
at climate advocacy group Carbon180.
"The thing about concrete is there are no substitutes,"
Niven said. Technology can find new binding agents and new
ingredients. "We just have to clean it up," he said.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson and Nathan Frandino; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)