Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $4.1 Million Contract Modification for Air Force Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure Support

04/13/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Johnstown, PA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure (SAF/IEE) has awarded a contract modification worth $4.1 million to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). This modification is the second option year of a competitively bid, five-year contract worth up to $21 million.

For more than a decade, CTC has provided policy, guidance, and oversight support to SAF/IEE’s energy and water portfolio. Specifically, CTC delivers proven program management processes along with subject matter expertise and advanced performance in facility energy, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs. In addition to energy and water, this contract modification also covers safety, environment, and infrastructure. CTC will coordinate the efforts of two subcontracting partners, AGEISS and IBM Global Services, to provide technical expertise in those additional areas.

“We are honored SAF/IEE has chosen to continue its relationship with CTC and our talented employees to help bring technical expertise and innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Air Force,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership and share SAF/IEE’s desire to develop solutions to enhance mission assurance.”

CTC’s work is led by Richard “RB” Brill, Director of CTC’s Air Force Strategic Advisory Program. “We remain committed to SAF/IEE’s mission as they integrate the best in environment, safety, energy, water, and infrastructure practices into Air Force activities,” said Brill. “This renewal serves to highlight the knowledge, skills, and enthusiasm our team brings to help keep our nation’s Air and Space Forces safe and ensure they have the infrastructure necessary to be mission-ready.”

The work on this modification will run until the middle of March 2022. This award was facilitated through the U.S. General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract. 

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment 


Mary Bevan
Concurrent Technologies Corporation
814-248-9917
bevanm@ctc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
