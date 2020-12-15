Log in
Condé Nast promotes Vogue?s Anna Wintour to Worldwide Chief Content Officer

12/15/2020 | 12:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020

(Reuters) - Condé Nast promoted Vogue U.S. editor Anna Wintour to the role of chief content officer, worldwide, as part of a restructuring the company unveiled on Tuesday.

Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue U.S. She will lead the company's editorial teams across all of its global brands, except The New Yorker.

Wintour, 71, is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world. She has been editor in chief of Vogue U.S. since 1988 and became Condé Nast's global content advisor in 2019. For decades she has been chairwoman of the Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she inspired the character played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada."

In a memo to staff, Chief Executive Officer Roger Lynch also announced the appointment of global editorial directors for three brands: AD, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, with plans to announce a similar role for Wired in spring 2021.

Lynch said the changes are important to the future of the company as it prioritizes "the expansion of video and digital content capabilities through an overall increased content investment of 25% over the next four years" and plans on "double digit revenue growth in 2021."

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Helen Coster


© Reuters 2020
