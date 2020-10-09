Condom Market | Increasing Prevalence of STDs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global condom market size is poised to grow by USD 3.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis B, genital herpes, and HIV/AIDS is increasing. These diseases are caused by the transmission of different types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites through the exchange of genital fluids. Condoms have demonstrated a high success rate in preventing sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, the demand for condoms will also grow. NGOs and governments of various countries are collaborating with condom manufacturers to promote the use of condoms and prevent sexually transmitted diseases by distributing condoms free of cost or at subsidized rates.

Report Highlights:

The major condom market growth came from the latex segment. Latex condoms are economical, readily available, and prevent pregnancies and STIs such as HIV. Collaborations between condom manufacturers and hospitals, NGOs, and government health departments, product launches, rising population in developing countries, and increasing government initiatives to prevent HIV will boost the sales of latex condoms during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest market for condoms in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising awareness about the benefits of condoms, availability of a wide range of products, consumption of premium products, rising disposable income, and rapid increase in population are fueling condom market growth in this region.

The global condom market is fragmented. Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Guilin HBM Health protections Inc., Karex Bhd, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Veru Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this condom market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global condom market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Demand for Female Condoms will be a Key Market Trend

The demand for female condoms is increasing, especially in developed countries, such as the US, where it is distributed by the government through beauty salons, convenience stores, and clinics to check the rising HIV rates. Female condoms have emerged as an effective alternative to contraceptive pills, particularly for strumpets who may face condom refusal and women who prefer not to use hormonal methods to prevent pregnancy. The rising popularity of female condoms, which is one of the critical condom market trends, has encouraged market vendors such as Veru and Cupid to invest heavily in the improvement of design and performance of female condoms. The use of female condoms will help in increasing the number of safe intercourses and minimizing the number of STIs.

Condom Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist condom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the condom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the condom market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of condom market vendors

