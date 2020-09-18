Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Condor Hospitality Announces Termination of Merger Agreement With NHT Operating Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the "Company") today announced that it has terminated its merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership, LLC, the operating partnership of NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSVX: NHT), and certain of its affiliates, effective September 18, 2020.

Pursuant to its rights under the merger agreement, the Company terminated the merger agreement due to failure of NHT's operating partnership to consummate the acquisition of the Company and for material breaches of the merger agreement by NHT's operating partnership and its affiliates. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the Company is entitled to receive a termination fee of $11,925,000 within five business days of its termination of the merger agreement. The Company continues to reserve all other rights and remedies.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

﻿Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.﻿

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

﻿The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

﻿Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pSPECTRIO : Named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
05:55pLATAM AIRLINES S A : modified DIP financing proposal receives approval from Court of the Southern District of New York
PU
05:51pNEW MILLENNIUM IRON : Announces Proposed Reverse Take-Over with Abaxx Technologies
AQ
05:51pAuto Supplier Garrett Motion Nears Bankruptcy Sale to KPS -- Update
DJ
05:50pIMF Executive Board Approves Policy Safeguards for High Levels of Combined Access to Resources from the General Resources Account and the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust HTML File
PU
05:50pCIMA Launches REEFS Help Mailbox
PU
05:50pCARNIVAL & : Reports Summary Third Quarter Results and Other Matters
PU
05:49pCondor Hospitality Announces Termination of Merger Agreement With NHT Operating Partnership
BU
05:46pCARNIVAL & : Reports Summary Third Quarter Results and Other Matters
PU
05:46pU.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group