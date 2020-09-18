Condor Hospitality Announces Termination of Merger Agreement With NHT Operating Partnership

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the "Company") today announced that it has terminated its merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership, LLC, the operating partnership of NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSVX: NHT), and certain of its affiliates, effective September 18, 2020.

Pursuant to its rights under the merger agreement, the Company terminated the merger agreement due to failure of NHT's operating partnership to consummate the acquisition of the Company and for material breaches of the merger agreement by NHT's operating partnership and its affiliates. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the Company is entitled to receive a termination fee of $11,925,000 within five business days of its termination of the merger agreement. The Company continues to reserve all other rights and remedies.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

