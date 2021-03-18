|
Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 RELEASE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the fourth quarter 2020 decreased 50.1% to $44.71 compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) decreased 29.0% to $84.83 and Same-Store occupancy decreased 29.8% to 52.7% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Net Loss: Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($5.2) million or ($0.38) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to ($2.0) million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased in the fourth quarter 2020 99% to $0.04 million from $4.0 million for the same period in 2019.
Adjusted Funds from Operations: Adjusted Funds from Operations decreased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020 to ($2.0) million or ($0.17) per diluted share compared to $1.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the same period in 2019
Same-Store Hotel EBITDA: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of 80.5% from the same period in 2019. Margin contracted 1,920 bps to 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 31.8% in the same period in 2019.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in 2020 decreased 48.3% to $50.98 compared to 2019. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) decreased 20.9% to $99.00 and Same-Store Occupancy decreased 34.7% to 51.49% in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Net Loss: Net loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($19.7) million or ($1.59) per diluted share for the full year 2020 compared to ($5.6) million or ($0.48) per diluted share for 2019.
Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 89.7% to $2.2 million in 2020 from $21.2 million for the full year 2019.
Adjusted Funds from Operations: Adjusted Funds from Operations decreased $16.8 million to ($5.5) million or ($0.46) per diluted share in 2020 compared to $11.3 million or $0.94 per diluted share for the full year 2019.
Same-Store Hotel EBITDA: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $6.5 million in 2020, a decrease of 75.9% from the full year 2019. Margin contracted 1,900 bps to 17.8% in 2020 compared to 36.8% in 2019.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Bill Blackham, Condor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The hospitality industry including Condor faced unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting near evaporation of demand. Beginning in March of 2020 Condor acted quickly to substantially reduce portfolio operating expenses, reduce corporate overhead and enhance our sales efforts to capture more than our fair share of greatly reduced demand. Our hotel portfolio returned to positive cash flow beginning in May and remained positive throughout the remainder of 2020. We also took steps to enhance liquidity including the successful completion of an amendment to our credit facility providing important covenant compliance deferrals and access to $13.4 million of revolving credit through the January 2023 extended maturity. Our portfolio continued outperforming our select service public REIT peer group with the lowest fourth quarter RevPAR decline to the same period in 2019 and 12.6% hotel portfolio margins. When eliminating the two Aloft properties and the Indigo property that have larger food and beverage platforms those proforma margins increased to 21.9%. While demand remained stable during the fourth quarter, our occupancy was 52.7% and the portfolio is positioned to reap the benefit from the anticipated leisure demand increases we expect late first and early second quarters 2021 and that we began experiencing in second half of February 2021. We anticipate that business travel led initially by local business demand, and then regional demand, will begin late in the second quarter and improve over the remainder of 2021.”
Condor Hospitality Trust
Selected Statistical and Financial Data
As of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands except statistical and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Net Loss
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
Adjusted EBITDAre
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store*
Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store*
Adjusted FFO
Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share
Same-Store RevPAR*
Same-Store Occupancy*
Same-Store ADR*
The following table summarizes key hotel statistics during the fourth quarter of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:
October
Same-Store ADR*
Same-Store Occupancy*
Same-Store RevPAR*
Hotel EBITDA – Same-Store*
Hotel EBITDA Margin – Same-Store*
*Please see the Reg. G reconciliation tables at the end of this release. Financial data presented above includes results from prior to our 100% ownership of Atlanta Aloft.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
All Hotels Open: All of Condor’s hotels are open with expanded and repetitive health and sanitation measures in place. The Company closed 2 of its hotels in April but resumed full operations in July.
Enhanced Asset Management Efforts: The Company working together with its third-party management companies has expanded sales efforts to include COVID-19 specific demand related to medical, hospital and university services and for the numerous disaster recovery and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction projects that create demand in our hotel markets. We continue to aggressively pursue leisure, government, athletic and local and regional business related to travel in our hotel markets. Since March 2020, the Company, working with our third-party management companies, have implemented cost elimination/cost reduction initiatives at our hotels through a variety of measures involving labor, services, amenities, contracts, and taxes. As a result of these initiatives, Hotel EBITDA was positive each month from May through the end of the year.
(in thousands)
Hotel EBITDA
CASH BURN BEFORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
The Company had a fourth quarter 2020 cash burn of $2.1 million compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter:
Hotel EBITDA
Less: unallocated hotel and property operations expense
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
CORPORATE LOAN FACILITY
On November 19, 2020 the Company amended the credit agreement for its $130 million revolving credit facility. The key modifications and enhancements include:
Loan maturity was extended to January 2, 2023
Financial covenant compliance was suspended until September 30, 2021
Debt yield and leverage ratio covenants were eliminated and replaced with a borrowing base debt service coverage ratio
The debt service and fixed charge covenants, when applicable on September 30, 2021, were eased from 1.5X to 1.0X and ramp up to 1.5X on September 30, 2022. Importantly, beginning with the September 30, 2021 calculations, quarterly figures are annualized until the quarter ending June 30, 2022 which will use the trailing 12 months figures
Borrowing availability was increased to $13.4 million
Dividends prohibition was modified to allow common and preferred dividends when defined financial conditions are achieved.
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $7.5 million and available revolver borrowing capacity of $11.9 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total outstanding long-term debt of $168.3 million associated with assets held for use with a weighted average maturity of 2.1 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.79%.
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
The Company invested $0.6 million in capital improvements throughout the portfolio in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to upgrade its properties and maintain brand standards.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
The Company has suspended guidance until further notice.
DIVIDENDS
On March 30, 2020, the Sixth Amendment to the Key Bank credit facility was signed which provides that no cash dividends or distributions may be made to common or preferred shareholders for the remaining term of the debt. On November 19, 2020 the Company signed the ninth amendment to the KeyBank Credit Facility that provides the conditions that must be met before cash dividends may be made to common and preferred shareholders.
EARNINGS CALL
The Company will not be conducting a fourth quarter earnings conference call.
About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.
Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
|
Investment in hotel properties, net
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash, property escrows
Accounts receivable, net
Prepaid expenses and other assets
Derivative assets, at fair value
Total Assets
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
Dividends and distributions payable
Land option liability
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
Convertible debt, at fair value
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
Total Liabilities
|
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, 40,000,000 shares authorized:
6.25% Series E, 925,000 shares authorized, $.01 par value, 925,000 shares outstanding, liquidation
preference of $10,012 and $9,395
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized;12,014,743 and 11,993,608 shares outstanding
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total Shareholders' Equity
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated partnership (Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership),
redemption value of $17 and $47
Total Equity
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenue
|
Operating Expenses
Hotel and property operations
Depreciation and amortization
General and administrative
Acquisition and terminated transactions
Strategic alternatives, net
Total operating expenses
Operating income (loss)
Net loss on disposition of assets
Equity in earnings (loss) of joint venture
Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt
Other income (expense), net
Interest expense
Loss before income taxes
Income tax benefit (expense)
Net loss
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
Net loss attributable to controlling interests
Dividends declared and undeclared on preferred stock
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
|
Total - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
Total - Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical financial performance that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We report Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA for real estate (“EBITDAre”), Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA as non-GAAP measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating results and which management uses to facilitate a periodic evaluation of our operating results relative to those of our peers. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP net earnings as an indication of financial performance or to U.S. GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, these measures are not indicative of funds available to fund cash needs or our ability to make cash distributions as they have not been adjusted to consider cash requirements for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations, or other commitments.
FFO and AFFO
The following table reconciles net loss to FFO and AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands). All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.
Net loss
Depreciation and amortization expense
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
Loss on disposition of assets
Net loss on disposition of assets from JV
FFO
Dividends declared and undeclared on preferred stock
FFO attributable to common shares and common units
Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt
Net loss on derivatives from JV
Acquisitions and terminated transactions expense
Strategic alternatives expense, net
Loss on extinguishment of debt from JV
Stock-based compensation expense
Amortization of deferred financing fees
Amortization of deferred financing fees from JV
AFFO attributable to common shares and common units
|
Convertible note interest and fair value adjustments
FFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Diluted
|
FFO per common share and partnership unit - Diluted
|
|
Convertible note interest
Preferred dividends at stated rates
AFFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Diluted
|
AFFO per common share and partnership unit - Diluted
|
We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net earnings or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate assets, impairment, and the depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO is calculated both for the Company in total and as FFO attributable to common shares and common units, which is FFO reduced by preferred stock dividends. AFFO is FFO attributable to common shares and common units adjusted to exclude items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations, including non-cash gains or losses on derivatives and convertible debt, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain fees, losses on debt extinguishment, and in-kind dividends above stated rates, and cash charges for acquisition and equity transaction and strategic alternatives costs. All REITs do not calculate FFO and AFFO in the same manner; therefore, our calculation may not be the same as the calculation of FFO and AFFO for similar REITs.
We consider FFO to be a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that FFO provides a meaningful indication of our performance. We believe that AFFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and FFO, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our operating performance. We present FFO and AFFO per common share and common unit because our common units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and common units.
EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Proforma
The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands). All amounts presented our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.
Net loss
Interest expense
Interest expense from JV
Loss on extinguishment of debt from JV
Income tax expense (benefit)
Depreciation and amortization expense
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
EBITDA
Net loss on disposition of assets
Net loss on disposition of assets from JV
EBITDAre
Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt
Net loss on derivative from JV
Stock-based compensation and LTIP expense
Acquisition and terminated transactions expense
Strategic alternatives, net
Adjusted EBITDAre
General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation and LTIP expense
Other (income) expense, net
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
Hotel EBITDA
|
JV revenue
Total Company and JV revenue
Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|
We calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre by adding back to net earnings or loss certain non-operating expenses and certain non-cash charges which are based on historical cost accounting that we believe may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. We believe these adjustments can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and amortization and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods. In calculating EBITDA, we add back to net earnings or loss interest expense, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. NAREIT adopted EBITDAre in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We adjust EBITDA by adding back net gain/loss on disposition of assets and impairment charges to calculate EBITDAre. To calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, we adjust EBITDAre to add back acquisition and terminated transactions expense and equity transactions and strategic alternatives expense, which are cash charges. We also add back stock –based compensation expense and gain/loss on derivatives and convertible debt, which are non-cash charges. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
We believe EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre to be useful additional measures of our operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense), and other items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations.
The Company further excludes general and administrative expenses, other non-operating income or expense, and certain hotel and property operations expenses that are not allocated to individual properties in assessing hotel performance (primarily certain general liability and other insurance costs, land lease costs, and office and banking fees) from Adjusted EBITDAre to calculate Hotel EBITDA. Hotel EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Hotel EBITDA is intended to isolate property level operational performance over which the Company’s hotel operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA is helpful to investors as it better communicates the comparability of our hotels’ operating results for all of the Company’s hotel properties and is used by management to measure the performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of the operators of the hotels.
Same-Store Revenue and Hotel EBITDA
The following tables present our same-store revenue, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA margin broken down by property type for the three and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands) and reconcile these same-store measures to total revenue and Hotel EBITDA as presented above. Same-store results include all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta Aloft JV. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual consolidated financial statements and are included here only for comparison purposes.
Condor and JV Revenue - Actual
Revenue earned on properties disposed of prior to December 31, 2020 during the
Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
Condor and JV Hotel EBITDA - Actual
Hotel EBITDA earned on properties disposed of prior to December 31, 2020
during the period of ownership
Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
Total Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store
|
Total Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store
The following tables present our monthly results presented reconciling net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA, as well as Hotel EBITDA Same-Store and Hotel EBITDA Same-Store margins.
Net income (loss)
Interest expense
Interest expense from JV
Income tax expense (benefit)
Depreciation and amortization expense
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
EBITDA
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
$
|
(366)
|
|
$
|
(48)
|
|
$
|
(28)
|
|
$
|
(173)
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
6,020
|
|
$
|
(119)
|
|
$
|
(5,958)
|
Net loss on disposition of assets
|
|
34
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
EBITDAre
|
$
|
1,948
|
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
$
|
(366)
|
|
$
|
(48)
|
|
$
|
(28)
|
|
$
|
(172)
|
|
$
|
304
|
|
$
|
6,021
|
|
$
|
(117)
|
|
$
|
(5,956)
|
Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
5,728
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
34
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
43
|
Acquisition and terminated transactions expense
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
107
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
(135)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
(5,577)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
2,089
|
|
$
|
1,369
|
|
$
|
581
|
|
$
|
(331)
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
$
|
19
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
$
|
817
|
|
$
|
318
|
|
$
|
(103)
|
|
$
|
(174)
|
General and administrative expense, excluding stock
compensation expense
|
|
336
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
326
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(499)
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
2
|
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
31
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
10
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
2,464
|
|
$
|
1,794
|
|
$
|
1,009
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
$
|
180
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at
December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
69
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store
|
$
|
2,533
|
|
$
|
1,851
|
|
$
|
980
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
$
|
180
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
5,505
|
|
$
|
4,704
|
|
$
|
4,097
|
|
$
|
1,706
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
|
$
|
2,782
|
|
$
|
3,058
|
|
$
|
3,001
|
|
$
|
3,215
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
$
|
2,534
|
JV Revenue
|
|
807
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Condor and JV Revenue
|
|
6,312
|
|
|
5,432
|
|
|
4,603
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
2,534
|
Revenue earned on properties owned at December
31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
202
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
$
|
6,514
|
|
$
|
5,614
|
|
$
|
4,729
|
|
$
|
1,706
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
|
$
|
2,782
|
|
$
|
3,058
|
|
$
|
3,001
|
|
$
|
3,215
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
$
|
2,534
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue
|
|
38.9%
|
|
|
33.0%
|
|
|
20.7%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
19.2%
|
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
25.2%
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
21.8%
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
6.5%
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Operating Statistics
The following tables present our same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR reflect the performance of hotels during the entire period, regardless of our ownership during the period presented. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The performance metrics for the hotel acquired through our Atlanta JV, also presented below, reflect 100% of the operating results of the property, including our interest and the interest of our partner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Growth
|
Solomons Hilton Garden Inn
|
34.99%
|
|
$
|
96.92
|
|
$
|
33.91
|
|
68.55%
|
|
$
|
114.40
|
|
$
|
78.43
|
|
-56.8%
|
Atlanta Hotel Indigo
|
39.63%
|
|
$
|
87.31
|
|
$
|
34.60
|
|
70.61%
|
|
$
|
98.12
|
|
$
|
69.28
|
|
-50.1%
|
Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott
|
53.14%
|
|
$
|
76.57
|
|
$
|
40.69
|
|
78.77%
|
|
$
|
106.88
|
|
$
|
84.19
|
|
-51.7%
|
San Antonio SpringHill Suites
|
47.37%
|
|
$
|
74.73
|
|
$
|
35.40
|
|
72.71%
|
|
$
|
125.19
|
|
$
|
91.03
|
|
-61.1%
|
Leawood Aloft
|
38.44%
|
|
$
|
80.69
|
|
$
|
31.02
|
|
72.39%
|
|
$
|
124.85
|
|
$
|
90.37
|
|
-65.7%
|
Lexington Home2 Suites
|
60.96%
|
|
$
|
85.79
|
|
$
|
52.30
|
|
71.19%
|
|
$
|
117.42
|
|
$
|
83.59
|
|
-37.4%
|
Round Rock Home2 Suites
|
61.38%
|
|
$
|
70.44
|
|
$
|
43.24
|
|
76.30%
|
|
$
|
109.55
|
|
$
|
83.59
|
|
-48.3%
|
Tallahassee Home2 Suites
|
59.16%
|
|
$
|
99.31
|
|
$
|
58.75
|
|
72.51%
|
|
$
|
122.92
|
|
$
|
89.13
|
|
-34.1%
|
South Haven Home2 Suites
|
86.94%
|
|
$
|
86.83
|
|
$
|
75.48
|
|
80.60%
|
|
$
|
113.16
|
|
$
|
91.21
|
|
-17.2%
|
Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites
|
53.42%
|
|
$
|
97.40
|
|
$
|
52.03
|
|
78.60%
|
|
$
|
132.24
|
|
$
|
103.93
|
|
-49.9%
|
Austin Residence Inn
|
77.26%
|
|
$
|
79.92
|
|
$
|
61.74
|
|
80.09%
|
|
$
|
132.42
|
|
$
|
106.06
|
|
-41.8%
|
El Paso Fairfield Inn
|
63.34%
|
|
$
|
77.38
|
|
$
|
49.01
|
|
87.47%
|
|
$
|
106.42
|
|
$
|
93.09
|
|
-47.3%
|
Austin TownePlace Suites
|
47.75%
|
|
$
|
72.07
|
|
$
|
34.41
|
|
75.69%
|
|
$
|
113.57
|
|
$
|
85.97
|
|
-60.0%
|
Summerville Home2 Suites
|
54.35%
|
|
$
|
97.62
|
|
$
|
53.05
|
|
88.58%
|
|
$
|
120.18
|
|
$
|
106.45
|
|
-50.2%
|
Atlanta Aloft JV
|
38.64%
|
|
$
|
89.57
|
|
$
|
34.61
|
|
65.83%
|
|
$
|
137.16
|
|
$
|
90.30
|
|
-61.7%
|
Total Same-Store Portfolio
|
52.70%
|
|
$
|
84.83
|
|
$
|
44.71
|
|
75.07%
|
|
$
|
119.45
|
|
$
|
89.68
|
|
-50.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Growth
|
Solomons Hilton Garden Inn
|
45.59%
|
|
$
|
109.88
|
|
$
|
50.10
|
|
75.63%
|
|
$
|
120.98
|
|
$
|
91.49
|
|
|
-45.2%
|
Atlanta Hotel Indigo
|
49.85%
|
|
$
|
92.84
|
|
$
|
46.28
|
|
74.77%
|
|
$
|
105.43
|
|
$
|
78.83
|
|
|
-41.3%
|
Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott
|
52.20%
|
|
$
|
95.43
|
|
$
|
49.81
|
|
77.12%
|
|
$
|
117.51
|
|
$
|
90.62
|
|
|
-45.0%
|
San Antonio SpringHill Suites
|
42.05%
|
|
$
|
95.40
|
|
$
|
40.12
|
|
78.37%
|
|
$
|
129.33
|
|
$
|
101.36
|
|
|
-60.4%
|
Leawood Aloft
|
41.88%
|
|
$
|
97.15
|
|
$
|
40.69
|
|
70.22%
|
|
$
|
130.45
|
|
$
|
91.60
|
|
|
-55.6%
|
Lexington Home2 Suites
|
57.18%
|
|
$
|
91.27
|
|
$
|
52.18
|
|
78.47%
|
|
$
|
116.46
|
|
$
|
91.39
|
|
|
-42.9%
|
Round Rock Home2 Suites
|
52.79%
|
|
$
|
81.61
|
|
$
|
43.09
|
|
82.17%
|
|
$
|
115.04
|
|
$
|
94.53
|
|
|
-54.4%
|
Tallahassee Home2 Suites
|
60.68%
|
|
$
|
109.49
|
|
$
|
66.44
|
|
84.96%
|
|
$
|
124.67
|
|
$
|
105.91
|
|
|
-37.3%
|
South Haven Home2 Suites
|
73.32%
|
|
$
|
94.63
|
|
$
|
69.39
|
|
88.16%
|
|
$
|
117.76
|
|
$
|
103.82
|
|
|
-33.2%
|
Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites
|
46.31%
|
|
$
|
117.18
|
|
$
|
54.26
|
|
78.96%
|
|
$
|
137.14
|
|
$
|
108.29
|
|
|
-49.9%
|
Austin Residence Inn
|
67.58%
|
|
$
|
97.36
|
|
$
|
65.80
|
|
82.20%
|
|
$
|
135.13
|
|
$
|
111.08
|
|
|
-40.8%
|
El Paso Fairfield Inn
|
52.66%
|
|
$
|
91.26
|
|
$
|
48.06
|
|
86.38%
|
|
$
|
105.88
|
|
$
|
91.45
|
|
|
-47.5%
|
Austin TownePlace Suites
|
46.96%
|
|
$
|
86.51
|
|
$
|
40.63
|
|
73.21%
|
|
$
|
112.49
|
|
$
|
82.35
|
|
|
-50.7%
|
Summerville Home2 Suites
|
60.62%
|
|
$
|
102.16
|
|
$
|
61.93
|
|
84.65%
|
|
$
|
127.95
|
|
$
|
108.30
|
|
|
-42.8%
|
Atlanta Aloft JV
|
39.43%
|
|
$
|
113.22
|
|
$
|
44.65
|
|
76.21%
|
|
$
|
151.09
|
|
$
|
115.15
|
|
|
-61.2%
|
Total Same-Store Portfolio
|
51.49%
|
|
$
|
99.00
|
|
$
|
50.98
|
|
78.88%
|
|
$
|
125.09
|
|
$
|
98.68
|
|
|
-48.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
|
Property List | As of December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Investment Platform | Acquired from January 1, 2012 -December 31, 2020
|
|
Hotel Name
|
City
|
State
|
Rooms
|
Acquisition Date
|
Purchase Price (in millions)
|
1
|
Hilton Garden Inn
|
Dowell/Solomons
|
MD
|
100
|
05/25/2012
|
$11.5
|
2
|
SpringHill Suites
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
116
|
10/01/2015
|
$17.5
|
3
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
120
|
10/02/2015
|
$14.0
|
4
|
Hotel Indigo
|
College Park
|
GA
|
142
|
10/02/2015
|
$11.0
|
5
|
Aloft1
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
254
|
08/22/2016
|
$43.6
|
6
|
Aloft
|
Leawood
|
KS
|
156
|
12/14/2016
|
$22.5
|
7
|
Home2 Suites
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
103
|
03/24/2017
|
$16.5
|
8
|
Home2 Suites
|
Round Rock
|
TX
|
91
|
03/24/2017
|
$16.8
|
9
|
Home2 Suites
|
Tallahassee
|
FL
|
132
|
03/24/2017
|
$21.5
|
10
|
Home2 Suites
|
Southaven
|
MS
|
105
|
04/14/2017
|
$19.0
|
11
|
Hampton Inn & Suites
|
Lake Mary
|
FL
|
130
|
06/19/2017
|
$19.3
|
12
|
Fairfield Inn & Suites
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
124
|
08/31/2017
|
$16.4
|
13
|
Residence Inn
|
Austin
|
TX
|
120
|
08/31/2017
|
$22.4
|
14
|
TownePlace Suites
|
Austin
|
TX
|
122
|
01/18/2018
|
$19.8
|
15
|
Home2 Suites
|
Summerville
|
SC
|
93
|
02/21/2018
|
$16.3
|
|
Total Portfolio | December 31, 2020
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
$288.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 |Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55 Dispositions | For Period January 1, 2015 - December 31, 2020
|
|
Hotel Name
|
City
|
State
|
Rooms
|
Disposition Date
|
Gross Proceeds
(in millions)
|
1
|
Super 8
|
West Plains
|
MO
|
49
|
01/15/2015
|
$1.5
|
2
|
Super 8
|
Green Bay
|
WI
|
83
|
01/29/2015
|
$2.2
|
3
|
Super 8
|
Columbus
|
GA
|
74
|
03/16/2015
|
$0.9
|
4
|
Sleep Inn & Suites
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
90
|
03/19/2015
|
$2.9
|
5
|
Savannah Suites
|
Chamblee
|
GA
|
120
|
04/01/2015
|
$4.4
|
6
|
Savannah Suites
|
Augusta
|
GA
|
172
|
04/01/2015
|
$3.4
|
7
|
Super 8
|
Batesville
|
AR
|
49
|
04/30/2015
|
$1.5
|
8
|
Days Inn
|
Ashland
|
KY
|
63
|
07/01/2015
|
$2.2
|
9
|
Comfort Inn
|
Alexandria
|
VA
|
150
|
07/13/2015
|
$12.0
|
10
|
Days Inn
|
Alexandria
|
VA
|
200
|
07/13/2015
|
$6.5
|
11
|
Super 8
|
Manhattan
|
KS
|
85
|
08/28/2015
|
$3.2
|
12
|
Quality Inn
|
Sheboygan
|
WI
|
59
|
10/06/2015
|
$2.3
|
13
|
Super 8
|
Hays
|
KS
|
76
|
10/14/2015
|
$1.9
|
14
|
Days Inn
|
Glasgow
|
KY
|
58
|
10/16/2015
|
$1.8
|
15
|
Super 8
|
Tomah
|
WI
|
65
|
10/21/2015
|
$1.4
|
16
|
Rodeway Inn
|
Fayetteville
|
NC
|
120
|
11/03/2015
|
$2.6
|
17
|
Savannah Suites
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
160
|
12/22/2015
|
$4.0
|
|
Total 2015
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
$54.7
|
18
|
Super 8
|
Kirksville
|
MO
|
61
|
01/04/2016
|
$1.5
|
19
|
Super 8
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
133
|
01/07/2016
|
$2.8
|
20
|
Savannah Suites
|
Greenville
|
SC
|
170
|
01/08/2016
|
$2.7
|
21
|
Super 8
|
Portage
|
WI
|
61
|
03/30/2016
|
$2.4
|
22
|
Super 8
|
O'Neill
|
NE
|
72
|
04/25/2016
|
$1.7
|
23
|
Quality Inn
|
Culpeper
|
VA
|
49
|
05/10/2016
|
$2.2
|
24
|
Super 8
|
Storm Lake
|
IA
|
59
|
05/19/2016
|
$2.8
|
25
|
Clarion Inn
|
Cleveland
|
TN
|
59
|
05/24/2016
|
$2.2
|
26
|
Super 8
|
Coralville
|
IA
|
84
|
05/26/2016
|
$3.4
|
27
|
Super 8
|
Keokuk
|
IA
|
61
|
05/27/2016
|
$2.2
|
28
|
Comfort Inn
|
Chambersburg
|
PA
|
63
|
06/06/2016
|
$2.1
|
29
|
Super 8
|
Pittsburg
|
KS
|
64
|
08/08/2016
|
$1.6
|
30
|
Super 8
|
Mount Pleasant
|
IA
|
54
|
09/09/2016
|
$1.9
|
31
|
Quality Inn
|
Danville
|
KY
|
63
|
09/19/2016
|
$2.3
|
32
|
Super 8
|
Menomonie
|
WI
|
81
|
09/26/2016
|
$3.0
|
33
|
Comfort Inn
|
Glasgow
|
KY
|
60
|
10/14/2016
|
$2.4
|
34
|
Days Inn
|
Sioux Falls
|
SD
|
86
|
11/04/2016
|
$2.1
|
35
|
Comfort Inn
|
Shelby
|
NC
|
76
|
11/07/2016
|
$4.1
|
36
|
Comfort Inn
|
Rocky Mount
|
VA
|
61
|
11/17/2016
|
$2.2
|
37
|
Days Inn
|
Farmville
|
VA
|
59
|
11/17/2016
|
$2.4
|
38
|
Comfort Suites
|
Marion
|
IN
|
62
|
11/18/2016
|
$3.0
|
39
|
Comfort Inn
|
Farmville
|
VA
|
50
|
11/30/2016
|
$2.6
|
40
|
Quality Inn
|
Princeton
|
WV
|
50
|
12/05/2016
|
$2.1
|
41
|
Super 8
|
Burlington
|
IA
|
62
|
12/21/2016
|
$2.8
|
42
|
Savannah Suites
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
164
|
12/22/2016
|
$2.9
|
|
Total 2016
|
|
|
1,864
|
|
$61.4
|
43
|
Comfort Inn
|
New Castle
|
PA
|
79
|
03/27/2017
|
$2.5
|
44
|
Super 8
|
Billings
|
MT
|
106
|
03/28/2017
|
$4.2
|
45
|
Comfort Inn
|
Harlan
|
KY
|
61
|
04/03/2017
|
$1.9
|
46
|
Comfort Suites
|
Lafayette
|
IN
|
62
|
04/18/2017
|
$3.9
|
47
|
Key West Inn
|
Key Largo
|
FL
|
40
|
05/17/2017
|
$7.6
|
48
|
Quality Inn
|
Morgantown
|
WV
|
81
|
08/30/2017
|
$2.6
|
49
|
Days Inn
|
Bossier City
|
LA
|
176
|
09/13/2017
|
$1.4
|
50
|
Comfort Inn & Suites
|
Warsaw
|
IN
|
71
|
12/20/2017
|
$5.0
|
|
Total 2017
|
|
|
676
|
|
$29.1
|
51
|
Supertel Inn/Conference Center
|
Creston
|
IA
|
41
|
01/25/2018
|
$2.1
|
52
|
Comfort Suites
|
South Bend
|
IN
|
135
|
03/15/2018
|
$6.1
|
53
|
Comfort Suites
|
Ft. Wayne
|
IN
|
127
|
05/30/2018
|
$7.1
|
54
|
Super 8
|
Creston
|
IA
|
121
|
08/30/2018
|
$5.1
|
|
Total 2018
|
|
|
424
|
|
$20.4
|
55
|
Quality Inn
|
Solomons
|
MD
|
59
|
03/22/2019
|
$4.3
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
|
59
|
|
$4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Dispositions
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
$169.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions | For Period January 1, 2015 - December 31, 2020
|
|
Hotel Name
|
City
|
State
|
Rooms
|
Acquisition Date
|
Purchase Price (in millions)
|
1
|
SpringHill Suites
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
116
|
10/01/2015
|
$17.5
|
2
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
Jacksonville
|
FL
|
120
|
10/02/2015
|
$14.0
|
3
|
Hotel Indigo
|
College Park
|
GA
|
142
|
10/02/2015
|
$11.0
|
4
|
Aloft1
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
254
|
08/22/2016
|
$43.6
|
5
|
Aloft
|
Leawood
|
KS
|
156
|
12/14/2016
|
$22.5
|
6
|
Home2 Suites
|
Lexington
|
KY
|
103
|
03/24/2017
|
$16.5
|
7
|
Home2 Suites
|
Round Rock
|
TX
|
91
|
03/24/2017
|
$16.8
|
8
|
Home2 Suites
|
Tallahassee
|
FL
|
132
|
03/24/2017
|
$21.5
|
9
|
Home2 Suites
|
Southaven
|
MS
|
105
|
04/14/2017
|
$19.0
|
10
|
Hampton Inn & Suites
|
Lake Mary
|
FL
|
130
|
06/19/2017
|
$19.3
|
11
|
Fairfield Inn & Suites
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
124
|
08/31/2017
|
$16.4
|
12
|
Residence Inn
|
Austin
|
TX
|
120
|
08/31/2017
|
$22.4
|
13
|
TownePlace Suites
|
Austin
|
TX
|
122
|
01/18/2018
|
$19.8
|
14
|
Home2 Suites
|
Summerville
|
SC
|
93
|
02/21/2018
|
$16.3
|
|
Total Acquisitions
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
$276.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.
