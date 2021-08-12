|
Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the second quarter 2021 increased 161.7% to $77.22 compared to the second quarter 2020. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased 22.5% to $106.62 and Same-Store occupancy increased 113.7% to 72.43% in the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. June 2021 RevPAR was $82.85 based on an occupancy of 75.0% and a $110.42 ADR.
-
Net Loss: Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($9.9) million or ($0.82) per diluted share in the second quarter 2021 compared to ($6.3) million or ($0.53) per diluted share for the same period in 2020.
-
Adjusted EBITDAre*: Adjusted EBITDAre increased in the second quarter 2021 588.5% to $6.2 million from ($1.3) million for the same period in 2020.
-
Adjusted Funds from Operations*: Adjusted Funds from Operations increased $6.9 million in the second quarter 2021 to $3.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share a 218.8% increase when compared to ($3.2) million or ($0.26) per diluted share in the same period in 2020.
-
Same-Store Hotel EBITDA*: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $5.0 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 3,432% from the same period in 2020. Margin grew 3,830 bps to 35.2% in the second quarter 2021 compared to (3.1%) in the same period in 2020.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Bill Blackham, Condor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Condor’s investment strategy of investing in premium branded newer high-quality hotels located primarily in secondary markets in locations attractive to both leisure and business transient customers has been the driver for outstanding performance in the second quarter of 2021, similar to prior periods. Strong leisure demand combined with the modest return of business transient demand enabled the Condor portfolio to achieve occupancy of over 72% with an ADR of almost $107 resulting in a $77 RevPAR. Our cost savings initiatives, combined with the improving market conditions that allowed aggressive ADR pricing, resulted in significantly improved bottom line results. Hotel EBITDA was approximately $5 million for the quarter with margins exceeding 35% and while a very good result, more importantly, while this is an extremely large improvement to the second quarter in 2020, it represents 64.3% of the 2019 second quarter Hotel EBITDA, and in June 2021 80.7% of June 2019 and compared to 39.9% margins in the second quarter of 2019.
While net income is not a widely followed metric in the REIT space, it is important to point out that the $(9.7) million net income (loss) in the quarter is as a result of a $10.2 million charge for derivative valuations linked to our $10.0 million loan with conversion rights to common stock. On a proforma basis, if this non-cash continuously adjusting charge was eliminated, adjusted net income would be $0.5 million compared to the $(6.2) million in the same quarter in the prior year and $(0.8) million in the same period in 2019. Additionally noteworthy is that the sequential monthly portfolio improvement that began 14 months ago in May 2020, and accelerated in the second quarter, is continuing to improve with our July 2021 portfolio occupancy of 75% with a $120 ADR and RevPAR in excess of $90. Those metrics compare to the July 2019 occupancy of 81.6%, ADR of $117.14 and RevPAR of $95.60.
On June 21, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value and that a marketing process is being led by Hodges Ward Elliott. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condor Hospitality Trust
|
Selected Statistical and Financial Data
|
As of and for the six months ended June 30,
|
(in thousands except statistical and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(9,704)
|
|
$
|
(6,198)
|
|
$
|
(1,270)
|
|
$
|
(11,891)
|
|
$
|
(9,223)
|
|
$
|
(1,255)
|
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
(0.82)
|
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(1.02)
|
|
$
|
(0.80)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
Adjusted EBITDAre*
|
|
$
|
6,194
|
|
$
|
(1,268)
|
|
$
|
6,277
|
|
$
|
7,040
|
|
$
|
1,457
|
|
$
|
12,389
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store*
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
(149)
|
|
$
|
7,727
|
|
$
|
6,961
|
|
$
|
3,918
|
|
$
|
15,517
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store*
|
|
|
35.2%
|
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
|
|
29.3%
|
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
Adjusted FFO*
|
|
$
|
3,743
|
|
$
|
(3,151)
|
|
$
|
3,384
|
|
$
|
2,417
|
|
$
|
(2,102)
|
|
$
|
6,873
|
Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share*
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
(0.26)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
Same-Store RevPAR*
|
|
$
|
77.22
|
|
$
|
29.50
|
|
$
|
104.63
|
|
$
|
65.26
|
|
$
|
56.18
|
|
$
|
105.47
|
Same-Store Occupancy*
|
|
|
72.43%
|
|
|
33.89%
|
|
|
82.64%
|
|
|
65.98%
|
|
|
49.94%
|
|
|
81.24%
|
Same-Store ADR*
|
|
$
|
106.62
|
|
$
|
87.05
|
|
$
|
126.62
|
|
$
|
98.91
|
|
$
|
112.49
|
|
$
|
129.83
The following table summarizes key hotel statistics during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 2019:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2021
|
|
May 2021
|
|
June 2021
|
|
Three
Months
ended
June 30,
2021
|
|
April 2020
|
|
May 2020
|
|
June 2020
|
|
Three
Months
ended
June 30,
2020
|
|
April 2019
|
|
May 2019
|
|
June 2019
|
|
Three
Months
ended
June 30,
2019
|
Same-Store ADR*
|
|
$
|
104.27
|
|
$
|
105.02
|
|
$
|
110.42
|
|
$
|
106.62
|
|
$
|
87.78
|
|
$
|
84.35
|
|
$
|
88.80
|
|
$
|
87.05
|
|
$
|
131.76
|
|
$
|
123.19
|
|
$
|
124.84
|
|
$
|
126.62
|
Same-Store Occupancy*
|
|
|
70.80%
|
|
|
71.49%
|
|
|
75.02%
|
|
|
72.43%
|
|
|
17.75%
|
|
|
35.55%
|
|
|
48.76%
|
|
|
33.89%
|
|
|
83.81%
|
|
|
81.39%
|
|
|
82.76%
|
|
|
82.64%
|
Same-Store RevPAR*
|
|
$
|
73.82
|
|
$
|
75.08
|
|
$
|
82.85
|
|
$
|
77.22
|
|
$
|
15.58
|
|
$
|
29.99
|
|
$
|
43.30
|
|
$
|
29.50
|
|
$
|
110.43
|
|
$
|
100.27
|
|
$
|
103.35
|
|
$
|
104.63
|
Hotel EBITDA – Same-Store*
|
|
$
|
1,397
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
$
|
1,958
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
(601)
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
(149)
|
|
$
|
2,834
|
|
$
|
2,467
|
|
$
|
2,426
|
|
$
|
7,727
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin – Same-Store*
|
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
34.5%
|
|
|
39.2%
|
|
|
35.2%
|
|
|
-72.8%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
19.2%
|
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
42.1%
|
|
|
39.0%
|
|
|
38.5%
|
|
|
39.9%
*Please see the Reg. G reconciliation tables at the end of this release. Financial data presented above includes results from prior to our 100% ownership of Atlanta Aloft.
OPERATIONS UPDATE
-
All Hotels Open: All of Condor’s hotels remain open with expanded and repetitive health and sanitation measures in place. The Company in 2020 had closed 2 of its hotels in April but resumed full operations in July 2020.
-
Enhanced Asset Management Efforts: The Company working together with its third-party management companies has expanded sales efforts to capture demand related to medical, hospital and university services and for the numerous disaster recovery and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction projects that create demand in our hotel markets. We continue to aggressively pursue leisure, government, athletic and local and regional business related to travel in our hotel markets. Since March 2020, the Company, working with our third-party management companies, have implemented cost elimination/cost reduction initiatives at our hotels through a variety of measures involving labor, services, amenities, contracts, and taxes. As a result of these initiatives, Hotel EBITDA has been positive generally increasing each month from May 2020 through the end of June 2021 and our hotel EBITDA margins have generally improved each month from negative in April 2020 to 39.2% in June 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
2020
|
|
June
2020
|
|
July
2020
|
|
August
2020
|
|
September
2020
|
|
October
2020
|
|
November
2020
|
|
December
2020
|
|
January
2021
|
|
February
2021
|
|
March
2021
|
|
April
2021
|
|
May
2021
|
|
June
2021
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
$
|
180
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
$
|
299
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
$
|
1,165
|
|
$
|
1,397
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
$
|
1,958
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
19.2%
|
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
25.2%
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
21.8%
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
11.0%
|
|
|
18.9%
|
|
|
28.4%
|
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
34.5%
|
|
|
39.2%
CASH FLOW BEFORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
The Company’s results from hotel operations significantly exceeded the amount required to cover debt service costs for the second quarter of 2021 and resulted in positive cash flow of 1.4 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
|
|
One month ended
June 30, 2021
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
1,958
|
Less: recurring general and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense
|
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
|
(351)
|
Less: unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
(37)
|
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3,837
|
|
$
|
1,570
|
Less: debt service costs
|
|
|
(2,479)
|
|
|
(920)
|
Cash flow
|
|
$
|
1,358
|
|
$
|
650
CORPORATE LOAN FACILITY
On November 19, 2020 the Company amended the credit agreement for its $130 million revolving credit facility. The key modifications and enhancements include:
-
Loan maturity was extended to January 2, 2023
-
Financial covenant compliance was suspended until September 30, 2021
-
Debt yield and leverage ratio covenants were eliminated and replaced with a borrowing base debt service coverage ratio
-
The debt service and fixed charge covenants, when applicable on September 30, 2021, were eased from 1.5X to 1.0X and ramp up to 1.5X on September 30, 2022. Importantly, beginning with the September 30, 2021 calculations, quarterly figures are annualized until the quarter ending June 30, 2022 which will use the trailing 12 months figures
-
Borrowing availability was increased to $13.4 million
-
Dividends suspension was modified to allow the payment of common and preferred dividends when defined financial conditions are achieved.
BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $11.8 million and available revolver borrowing capacity of $8.3 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total outstanding long-term debt of $169.2 million associated with assets held for use with a weighted average maturity of 1.6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.34%.
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
The Company invested $0.2 million in capital improvements throughout the portfolio in the three months ended June 30, 2021 to upgrade its properties and maintain brand standards.
OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
The Company has suspended guidance until further notice.
DIVIDENDS
On November 19, 2020, the Company amended its credit facility to permit payment of cash dividends to common and preferred shareholder when defined financial conditions are achieved. The Company has not currently met the financial conditions permitting payment of cash dividends.
EARNINGS CALL
The Company will not be conducting a second quarter earnings conference call.
About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.
Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
|
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
June 30, 2021 (unaudited)
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in hotel properties, net
|
|
$
|
261,036
|
|
$
|
265,831
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
6,419
|
|
|
3,686
|
Restricted cash, property escrows
|
|
|
5,342
|
|
|
3,794
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
652
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
1,765
|
|
|
1,230
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
275,737
|
|
$
|
275,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|
|
$
|
8,096
|
|
$
|
5,372
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
762
|
Land option liability
|
|
|
8,497
|
|
|
8,497
|
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
880
|
Convertible debt, at fair value
|
|
|
25,369
|
|
|
16,875
|
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
167,795
|
|
|
166,526
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
211,480
|
|
|
198,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, 40,000,000 shares authorized:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.25% Series E, 925,000 shares authorized, $.01 par value, 925,000 shares outstanding, liquidation preference of $10,341 and $10,012
|
|
|
10,050
|
|
|
10,050
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 12,026,108 and 12,014,743 shares outstanding
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
120
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
233,529
|
|
|
233,332
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(179,480)
|
|
|
(167,263)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
64,219
|
|
|
76,239
|
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated partnership (Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership), redemption value of $26 and $17
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
42
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
64,257
|
|
|
76,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
275,737
|
|
$
|
275,193
|
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room rentals and other hotel services
|
|
$
|
14,108
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
$
|
16,177
|
|
$
|
23,752
|
|
$
|
18,038
|
|
$
|
32,080
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel and property operations
|
|
|
9,232
|
|
|
5,089
|
|
|
9,755
|
|
|
16,911
|
|
|
14,904
|
|
|
19,548
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
5,291
|
|
|
5,487
|
|
|
4,756
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
1,572
|
|
|
2,411
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
3,235
|
Acquisition and terminated transactions
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
834
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
13,414
|
|
|
8,960
|
|
|
14,562
|
|
|
25,036
|
|
|
22,822
|
|
|
28,387
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
(4,149)
|
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
(1,284)
|
|
|
(4,784)
|
|
|
3,693
|
Net loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
23
|
Equity in earnings of joint venture
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
679
|
Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
(10,234)
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
(456)
|
|
|
(8,246)
|
|
|
(740)
|
|
|
(693)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
2,357
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
2,399
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
(53)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(2,484)
|
|
|
(2,070)
|
|
|
(2,094)
|
|
|
(4,693)
|
|
|
(4,050)
|
|
|
(4,257)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(9,677)
|
|
|
(6,259)
|
|
|
(809)
|
|
|
(11,837)
|
|
|
(9,590)
|
|
|
(608)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
(461)
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
(647)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(9,704)
|
|
|
(6,198)
|
|
|
(1,270)
|
|
|
(11,891)
|
|
|
(9,223)
|
|
|
(1,255)
|
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
7
|
Net loss attributable to controlling interests
|
|
|
(9,700)
|
|
|
(6,196)
|
|
|
(1,264)
|
|
|
(11,887)
|
|
|
(9,220)
|
|
|
(1,248)
|
Dividends undeclared on preferred stock
|
|
|
(166)
|
|
|
(144)
|
|
|
(144)
|
|
|
(329)
|
|
|
(289)
|
|
|
(289)
|
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
(9,866)
|
|
$
|
(6,340)
|
|
$
|
(1,408)
|
|
$
|
(12,216)
|
|
$
|
(9,509)
|
|
$
|
(1,537)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
(0.82)
|
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(1.02)
|
|
$
|
(0.80)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
Total - Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|
|
$
|
(0.82)
|
|
$
|
(0.53)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(1.02)
|
|
$
|
(0.80)
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical financial performance that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We report Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA for real estate (“EBITDAre”), Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA as non-GAAP measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating results and which management uses to facilitate a periodic evaluation of our operating results relative to those of our peers. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP net earnings as an indication of financial performance or to U.S. GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, these measures are not indicative of funds available to fund cash needs or our ability to make cash distributions as they have not been adjusted to consider cash requirements for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations, or other commitments.
FFO and AFFO
The following table reconciles net loss to FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. (in thousands). All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Reconciliation of Net loss to FFO and AFFO
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,704)
|
|
$
|
(6,198)
|
|
$
|
(1,270)
|
|
$
|
(11,891)
|
|
$
|
(9,223)
|
|
$
|
(1,255)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
5,291
|
|
|
5,487
|
|
|
4,756
|
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
596
|
Net loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
(23)
|
FFO
|
|
|
(7,046)
|
|
|
(3,420)
|
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
(6,587)
|
|
|
(3,581)
|
|
|
4,074
|
Dividends undeclared on preferred stock
|
|
|
(166)
|
|
|
(144)
|
|
|
(144)
|
|
|
(329)
|
|
|
(289)
|
|
|
(289)
|
FFO attributable to common shares and common units
|
|
|
(7,212)
|
|
|
(3,564)
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
(6,916)
|
|
|
(3,870)
|
|
|
3,785
|
Net (gain) loss on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
10,234
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
8,246
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
693
|
Net loss on derivatives from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Acquisition and terminated transactions expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
834
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
760
|
Amortization of deferred financing fees
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
695
|
Amortization of deferred financing fees from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
91
|
AFFO attributable to common shares and common units
|
|
$
|
3,743
|
|
$
|
(3,151)
|
|
$
|
3,384
|
|
$
|
2,417
|
|
$
|
(2,102)
|
|
$
|
6,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic and Diluted
|
|
$
|
(7,212)
|
|
$
|
(3,564)
|
|
$
|
1,295
|
|
$
|
(6,916)
|
|
$
|
(3,870)
|
|
$
|
3,785
|
Preferred dividends and fair value adjustments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
180
|
FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted
|
|
$
|
(7,212)
|
|
$
|
(3,564)
|
|
$
|
1,295
|
|
$
|
(6,916)
|
|
$
|
(3,870)
|
|
$
|
3,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per common share and common unit - Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.60)
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.58)
|
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
FFO per common share and common unit - Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.60)
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.58)
|
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic FFO
|
|
|
12,007,954
|
|
|
11,965,998
|
|
|
11,905,973
|
|
|
12,002,290
|
|
|
11,960,813
|
|
|
11,892,782
|
Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted FFO
|
|
|
12,007,954
|
|
|
11,965,998
|
|
|
11,922,198
|
|
|
12,002,290
|
|
|
11,960,813
|
|
|
12,587,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic
|
|
$
|
3,743
|
|
$
|
(3,151)
|
|
$
|
3,384
|
|
$
|
2,417
|
|
$
|
(2,102)
|
|
$
|
6,873
|
2020 Note interest
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
2016 Note interest
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32
|
Series E Preferred Stock dividends
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
289
|
AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted
|
|
$
|
4,173
|
|
$
|
(3,151)
|
|
$
|
3,544
|
|
$
|
3,038
|
|
$
|
(2,102)
|
|
$
|
7,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AFFO per common share and common unit - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
$
|
(0.26)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
AFFO per common share and common unit - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
(0.26)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic AFFO
|
|
|
12,007,954
|
|
|
11,965,998
|
|
|
11,905,973
|
|
|
12,002,290
|
|
|
11,960,813
|
|
|
11,892,782
|
Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted AFFO
|
|
|
32,923,721
|
|
|
11,965,998
|
|
|
12,687,578
|
|
|
16,055,818
|
|
|
11,960,816
|
|
|
12,684,725
We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net earnings or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate assets, impairment, and the depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO is calculated both for the Company in total and as FFO attributable to common shares and common units, which is FFO reduced by preferred stock dividends. AFFO is FFO attributable to common shares and common units adjusted to exclude items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations, including non-cash gains or losses on derivatives and convertible debt, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain fees, losses on debt extinguishment, and in-kind dividends above stated rates, and cash charges for acquisition and equity transaction and strategic alternatives costs. All REITs do not calculate FFO and AFFO in the same manner; therefore, our calculation may not be the same as the calculation of FFO and AFFO for similar REITs.
We consider FFO to be a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that FFO provides a meaningful indication of our performance. We believe that AFFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and FFO, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our operating performance. We present FFO and AFFO per common share and common unit because our common units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and common units.
EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Proforma
The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands). All amounts present our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,704)
|
|
$
|
(6,198)
|
|
$
|
(1,270)
|
|
$
|
(11,891)
|
|
$
|
(9,223)
|
|
$
|
(1,255)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
2,070
|
|
|
2,094
|
|
|
4,693
|
|
|
4,050
|
|
|
4,257
|
Interest expense from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
1,109
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
(367)
|
|
|
647
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
|
2,394
|
|
|
5,291
|
|
|
5,487
|
|
|
4,756
|
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
596
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(4,545)
|
|
|
(1,412)
|
|
|
4,540
|
|
|
(1,853)
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
10,110
|
Net loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
(23)
|
EBITDAre
|
|
|
(4,535)
|
|
|
(1,411)
|
|
|
4,556
|
|
|
(1,840)
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
10,087
|
Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
10,234
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
8,246
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
693
|
Net loss on derivative from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
760
|
Acquisition and terminated transactions expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
834
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
|
|
6,194
|
|
|
(1,268)
|
|
|
6,277
|
|
|
7,040
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
|
12,389
|
General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
2,475
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(2,357)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
(2,399)
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
53
|
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
67
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
(149)
|
|
$
|
7,471
|
|
$
|
6,961
|
|
$
|
3,807
|
|
$
|
14,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
14,108
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
$
|
16,177
|
|
$
|
23,752
|
|
$
|
18,038
|
|
$
|
32,080
|
JV revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
5,646
|
Condor and JV revenue
|
|
$
|
14,108
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
$
|
23,752
|
|
$
|
19,256
|
|
$
|
37,726
|
Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
35.2%
|
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
|
|
29.3%
|
|
|
19.8%
|
|
|
39.7%
We calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre by adding back to net earnings or loss certain non-operating expenses and certain non-cash charges which are based on historical cost accounting that we believe may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. We believe these adjustments can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and amortization and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods. In calculating EBITDA, we add back to net earnings or loss interest expense, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. NAREIT adopted EBITDAre in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We adjust EBITDA by adding back net gain/loss on disposition of assets and impairment charges to calculate EBITDAre. To calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, we adjust EBITDAre to add back acquisition and terminated transactions expense and equity transactions and strategic alternatives expense, which are cash charges. We also add back stock –based compensation expense and gain/loss on derivatives and convertible debt, which are non-cash charges. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
We believe EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre to be useful additional measures of our operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense), and other items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations.
The Company further excludes general and administrative expenses, other non-operating income or expense, and certain hotel and property operations expenses that are not allocated to individual properties in assessing hotel performance (primarily certain general liability and other insurance costs, land lease costs, and office and banking fees) from Adjusted EBITDAre to calculate Hotel EBITDA. Hotel EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Hotel EBITDA is intended to isolate property level operational performance over which the Company’s hotel operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA is helpful to investors as it better communicates the comparability of our hotels’ operating results for all of the Company’s hotel properties and is used by management to measure the performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of the operators of the hotels.
Same-Store Revenue and Hotel EBITDA
The following tables present our same-store revenue, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA margin broken down by property type for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) and reconcile these same-store measures to total revenue and Hotel EBITDA as presented above. Same-store results include all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta Aloft JV. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual consolidated financial statements and are included here only for comparison purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Condor and JV Revenue - Actual
|
|
$
|
14,108
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
$
|
18,723
|
|
$
|
23,752
|
|
$
|
19,256
|
|
$
|
37,726
|
Revenue earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(272)
|
Revenue earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
1,412
|
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
14,108
|
|
$
|
4,811
|
|
$
|
19,360
|
|
$
|
23,752
|
|
$
|
19,560
|
|
$
|
38,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Condor and JV Hotel EBITDA - Actual
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
(149)
|
|
$
|
7,471
|
|
$
|
6,961
|
|
$
|
3,807
|
|
$
|
14,984
|
Hotel EBITDA earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(63)
|
Hotel EBITDA earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
596
|
Total Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
4,965
|
|
$
|
(149)
|
|
$
|
7,727
|
|
$
|
6,961
|
|
$
|
3,918
|
|
$
|
15,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA Margin Same-Store
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Total Hotel EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
35.2%
|
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
|
|
29.3%
|
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
39.9%
The following tables present our monthly results presented reconciling net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA, as well as Hotel EBITDA Same-Store and Hotel EBITDA Same-Store margins.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
|
|
Month
ending
July 31,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
Aug 31,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
Sept 30,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
Oct 31,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
Nov 30,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
Dec 31,
2020
|
|
Month
ending
January 30,
2021
|
|
Month
ending
February 28,
2021
|
|
Month
ending
March 31,
2021
|
|
Month
ending
April 30,
2021
|
|
Month
ending
May 31,
2021
|
|
Month
ending
June 30,
2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(1,670)
|
|
$
|
(1,816)
|
|
$
|
(1,321)
|
|
$
|
4,365
|
|
$
|
(1,826)
|
|
$
|
(7,578)
|
|
$
|
(1,662)
|
|
$
|
(1,529)
|
|
$
|
1,004
|
|
$
|
(451)
|
|
$
|
(361)
|
|
$
|
(8,892)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
707
|
|
|
708
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
743
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
923
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
927
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
880
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
884
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(28)
|
|
$
|
(173)
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
6,020
|
|
$
|
(119)
|
|
$
|
(5,958)
|
|
$
|
(18)
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
$
|
2,656
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
$
|
1,328
|
|
$
|
(7,076)
|
Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
(28)
|
|
$
|
(172)
|
|
$
|
304
|
|
$
|
6,021
|
|
$
|
(117)
|
|
$
|
(5,956)
|
|
$
|
(17)
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
$
|
2,656
|
|
$
|
1,206
|
|
$
|
1,333
|
|
$
|
(7,074)
|
Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
5,728
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,988)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
10,242
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
53
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
(5,577)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
68
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
19
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
$
|
817
|
|
$
|
318
|
|
$
|
(103)
|
|
$
|
(174)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
73
|
|
$
|
773
|
|
$
|
1,423
|
|
$
|
1,482
|
|
$
|
3,289
|
General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
352
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(499)
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(394)
|
|
|
(242)
|
|
|
(1,721)
|
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
38
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
$
|
405
|
|
$
|
701
|
|
$
|
180
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
$
|
299
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
$
|
1,165
|
|
$
|
1,397
|
|
$
|
1,610
|
|
$
|
1,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
2,782
|
|
$
|
3,058
|
|
$
|
3,001
|
|
$
|
3,215
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
$
|
2,534
|
|
$
|
2,729
|
|
$
|
2,817
|
|
$
|
4,098
|
|
$
|
4,451
|
|
$
|
4,664
|
|
$
|
4,993
|
JV Revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Condor and JV Revenue
|
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
2,729
|
|
|
2,817
|
|
|
4,098
|
|
|
4,451
|
|
|
4,664
|
|
|
4,993
|
Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
2,782
|
|
$
|
3,058
|
|
$
|
3,001
|
|
$
|
3,215
|
|
$
|
2,560
|
|
$
|
2,534
|
|
$
|
2,729
|
|
$
|
2,817
|
|
$
|
4,098
|
|
$
|
4,451
|
|
$
|
4,664
|
|
$
|
4,993
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
13.8%
|
|
|
25.2%
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
21.8%
|
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
11.0%
|
|
|
18.9%
|
|
|
28.4%
|
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
34.5%
|
|
|
39.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
|
|
Month ending
April 30, 2020
|
|
Month ending
May 31, 2020
|
|
Month ending
June 30, 2020
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(2,628)
|
|
$
|
(1,999)
|
|
$
|
(1,571)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
676
|
Interest expense from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(79)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
926
|
|
|
926
|
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(998)
|
|
$
|
(366)
|
|
$
|
(48)
|
Net loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
(997)
|
|
$
|
(366)
|
|
$
|
(48)
|
Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(18)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
46
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
52
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
(969)
|
|
$
|
(331)
|
|
$
|
32
|
General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
276
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
58
|
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
72
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(601)
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
$
|
1,706
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
JV Revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Condor and JV Revenue
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
2,280
|
Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
$
|
1,706
|
|
$
|
2,280
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
-72.8%
|
|
|
0.8%
|
|
|
19.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA
|
|
Month ending
April 30, 2019
|
|
Month ending
May 31, 2019
|
|
Month ending
June 30, 2019
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
347
|
|
$
|
(163)
|
|
$
|
(1,454)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
680
|
Interest expense from JV
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
118
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
444
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
799
|
|
|
799
|
Depreciation and amortization expense from JV
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
100
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,232
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
$
|
687
|
Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
7
|
EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
2,237
|
|
$
|
1,625
|
|
$
|
694
|
Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
456
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
141
|
Acquisition and terminated transactions expense
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Strategic alternatives, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
834
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
|
$
|
2,386
|
|
$
|
1,766
|
|
$
|
2,125
|
General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
233
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
9
|
Unallocated hotel and property operations expense
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
(37)
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,744
|
|
$
|
2,397
|
|
$
|
2,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
96
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
2,834
|
|
$
|
2,467
|
|
$
|
2,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
5,664
|
|
$
|
5,331
|
|
$
|
5,182
|
JV Revenue
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
897
|
Condor and JV Revenue
|
|
|
6,513
|
|
|
6,131
|
|
|
6,079
|
Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
224
|
Total Revenue - Same-Store
|
|
$
|
6,725
|
|
$
|
6,332
|
|
$
|
6,303
|
Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue
|
|
|
42.1%
|
|
|
39.0%
|
|
|
38.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,704)
|
|
$
|
(6,198)
|
|
$
|
(1,270)
|
Less: Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
|
(10,234)
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
(456)
|
Proforma Net gain (loss) excluding net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt
|
|
$
|
530
|
|
$
|
(6,217)
|
|
$
|
(814)
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Operating Statistics
The following tables present our same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR reflect the performance of hotels during the entire period, regardless of our ownership during the period presented. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The performance metrics for the hotel acquired through our Atlanta JV, also presented below, reflect 100% of the operating results of the property, including our interest and the interest of our partner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
Solomons Hilton Garden Inn
|
|
60.59%
|
|
$
|
108.12
|
|
$
|
65.51
|
|
2.00%
|
|
$
|
69.50
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
79.63%
|
|
$
|
122.54
|
|
$
|
97.58
|
Atlanta Hotel Indigo
|
|
56.45%
|
|
$
|
95.50
|
|
$
|
53.91
|
|
39.91%
|
|
$
|
83.55
|
|
$
|
33.34
|
|
80.41%
|
|
$
|
103.57
|
|
$
|
83.29
|
Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott
|
|
70.66%
|
|
$
|
113.07
|
|
$
|
79.90
|
|
42.40%
|
|
$
|
85.17
|
|
$
|
36.11
|
|
77.59%
|
|
$
|
121.99
|
|
$
|
94.65
|
San Antonio SpringHill Suites
|
|
67.11%
|
|
$
|
114.68
|
|
$
|
76.96
|
|
17.13%
|
|
$
|
74.68
|
|
$
|
12.79
|
|
83.09%
|
|
$
|
131.15
|
|
$
|
108.97
|
Leawood Aloft
|
|
56.50%
|
|
$
|
97.24
|
|
$
|
54.94
|
|
3.37%
|
|
$
|
74.45
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
76.59%
|
|
$
|
136.63
|
|
$
|
104.65
|
Lexington Home2 Suites
|
|
74.83%
|
|
$
|
109.35
|
|
$
|
81.82
|
|
31.27%
|
|
$
|
86.81
|
|
$
|
27.15
|
|
82.94%
|
|
$
|
126.55
|
|
$
|
104.96
|
Round Rock Home2 Suites
|
|
77.64%
|
|
$
|
93.40
|
|
$
|
72.51
|
|
34.45%
|
|
$
|
69.47
|
|
$
|
23.93
|
|
85.09%
|
|
$
|
119.48
|
|
$
|
101.66
|
Tallahassee Home2 Suites
|
|
77.33%
|
|
$
|
113.19
|
|
$
|
87.53
|
|
39.94%
|
|
$
|
94.07
|
|
$
|
37.57
|
|
92.61%
|
|
$
|
121.54
|
|
$
|
112.55
|
South Haven Home2 Suites
|
|
92.88%
|
|
$
|
115.36
|
|
$
|
107.15
|
|
43.45%
|
|
$
|
88.53
|
|
$
|
38.47
|
|
93.94%
|
|
$
|
122.93
|
|
$
|
115.48
|
Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites
|
|
68.98%
|
|
$
|
111.46
|
|
$
|
76.89
|
|
21.67%
|
|
$
|
94.70
|
|
$
|
20.52
|
|
79.95%
|
|
$
|
131.65
|
|
$
|
105.25
|
Austin Residence Inn
|
|
87.90%
|
|
$
|
97.01
|
|
$
|
85.28
|
|
54.84%
|
|
$
|
97.94
|
|
$
|
53.72
|
|
87.66%
|
|
$
|
136.99
|
|
$
|
120.09
|
El Paso Fairfield Inn
|
|
90.64%
|
|
$
|
102.28
|
|
$
|
92.71
|
|
25.66%
|
|
$
|
83.76
|
|
$
|
21.50
|
|
84.89%
|
|
$
|
104.95
|
|
$
|
89.09
|
Austin TownePlace Suites
|
|
94.82%
|
|
$
|
91.40
|
|
$
|
86.67
|
|
35.39%
|
|
$
|
82.04
|
|
$
|
29.03
|
|
76.86%
|
|
$
|
115.84
|
|
$
|
89.03
|
Summerville Home2 Suites
|
|
96.04%
|
|
$
|
113.56
|
|
$
|
109.07
|
|
51.94%
|
|
$
|
94.47
|
|
$
|
49.07
|
|
85.28%
|
|
$
|
138.39
|
|
$
|
118.02
|
Atlanta Aloft
|
|
51.37%
|
|
$
|
120.93
|
|
$
|
62.12
|
|
22.77%
|
|
$
|
81.78
|
|
$
|
18.62
|
|
79.81%
|
|
$
|
146.54
|
|
$
|
116.95
|
Total Same-Store Portfolio
|
|
72.43%
|
|
$
|
106.62
|
|
$
|
77.22
|
|
33.89%
|
|
$
|
87.05
|
|
$
|
29.50
|
|
82.64%
|
|
$
|
126.62
|
|
$
|
104.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
ADR
|
|
RevPAR
|
Solomons Hilton Garden Inn
|
|
57.72%
|
|
$
|
101.04
|
|
$
|
58.32
|
|
58.50%
|
|
$
|
123.06
|
|
$
|
71.99
|
|
76.34%
|
|
$
|
124.37
|
|
$
|
94.95
|
Atlanta Hotel Indigo
|
|
53.07%
|
|
$
|
89.61
|
|
$
|
47.56
|
|
53.69%
|
|
$
|
95.35
|
|
$
|
51.19
|
|
77.42%
|
|
$
|
110.78
|
|
$
|
85.76
|
Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott
|
|
69.97%
|
|
$
|
99.18
|
|
$
|
69.39
|
|
56.30%
|
|
$
|
107.67
|
|
$
|
60.62
|
|
79.06%
|
|
$
|
123.47
|
|
$
|
97.61
|
San Antonio SpringHill Suites
|
|
55.92%
|
|
$
|
103.74
|
|
$
|
58.01
|
|
39.58%
|
|
$
|
119.70
|
|
$
|
47.38
|
|
83.40%
|
|
$
|
135.42
|
|
$
|
112.95
|
Leawood Aloft
|
|
46.08%
|
|
$
|
89.66
|
|
$
|
41.32
|
|
47.63%
|
|
$
|
123.11
|
|
$
|
58.64
|
|
69.03%
|
|
$
|
133.38
|
|
$
|
92.08
|
Lexington Home2 Suites
|
|
69.08%
|
|
$
|
96.78
|
|
$
|
66.85
|
|
45.79%
|
|
$
|
97.02
|
|
$
|
44.42
|
|
78.09%
|
|
$
|
115.40
|
|
$
|
90.11
|
Round Rock Home2 Suites
|
|
72.18%
|
|
$
|
84.50
|
|
$
|
60.99
|
|
46.96%
|
|
$
|
94.54
|
|
$
|
44.40
|
|
84.59%
|
|
$
|
119.77
|
|
$
|
101.31
|
Tallahassee Home2 Suites
|
|
78.56%
|
|
$
|
107.40
|
|
$
|
84.38
|
|
54.13%
|
|
$
|
120.50
|
|
$
|
65.23
|
|
93.76%
|
|
$
|
127.77
|
|
$
|
119.79
|
South Haven Home2 Suites
|
|
89.63%
|
|
$
|
105.04
|
|
$
|
94.14
|
|
59.70%
|
|
$
|
103.23
|
|
$
|
61.63
|
|
91.37%
|
|
$
|
117.42
|
|
$
|
107.28
|
Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites
|
|
68.03%
|
|
$
|
107.87
|
|
$
|
73.38
|
|
45.23%
|
|
$
|
136.66
|
|
$
|
61.81
|
|
84.36%
|
|
$
|
143.96
|
|
$
|
121.45
|
Austin Residence Inn
|
|
79.63%
|
|
$
|
89.67
|
|
$
|
71.40
|
|
61.74%
|
|
$
|
115.30
|
|
$
|
71.18
|
|
84.17%
|
|
$
|
140.11
|
|
$
|
117.93
|
El Paso Fairfield Inn
|
|
78.52%
|
|
$
|
90.84
|
|
$
|
71.32
|
|
49.94%
|
|
$
|
102.84
|
|
$
|
51.36
|
|
84.69%
|
|
$
|
104.72
|
|
$
|
88.69
|
Austin TownePlace Suites
|
|
82.83%
|
|
$
|
86.18
|
|
$
|
71.39
|
|
48.66%
|
|
$
|
98.91
|
|
$
|
48.13
|
|
74.43%
|
|
$
|
114.93
|
|
$
|
85.54
|
Summerville Home2 Suites
|
|
78.91%
|
|
$
|
108.26
|
|
$
|
85.43
|
|
59.60%
|
|
$
|
108.69
|
|
$
|
64.78
|
|
83.52%
|
|
$
|
131.56
|
|
$
|
109.88
|
Atlanta Aloft
|
|
45.13%
|
|
$
|
116.55
|
|
$
|
52.60
|
|
39.08%
|
|
$
|
133.19
|
|
$
|
52.05
|
|
79.98%
|
|
$
|
163.51
|
|
$
|
130.78
|
Total Same-Store Portfolio
|
|
65.98%
|
|
$
|
98.91
|
|
$
|
65.26
|
|
49.94%
|
|
$
|
112.49
|
|
$
|
56.18
|
|
81.24%
|
|
$
|
129.83
|
|
$
|
105.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Property List | As of June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Investment Platform | Acquired from January 1, 2012 - June 30, 2021
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
|
City
|
|
State
|
|
Rooms
|
|
Acquisition Date
|
|
Purchase Price
(in millions)
|
1
|
|
Hilton Garden Inn
|
|
Dowell/Solomons
|
|
MD
|
|
100
|
|
05/25/2012
|
|
$11.5
|
2
|
|
SpringHill Suites
|
|
San Antonio
|
|
TX
|
|
116
|
|
10/01/2015
|
|
$17.5
|
3
|
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
|
Jacksonville
|
|
FL
|
|
120
|
|
10/02/2015
|
|
$14.0
|
4
|
|
Hotel Indigo
|
|
College Park
|
|
GA
|
|
142
|
|
10/02/2015
|
|
$11.0
|
5
|
|
Aloft1
|
|
Atlanta
|
|
GA
|
|
254
|
|
08/22/2016
|
|
$43.6
|
6
|
|
Aloft
|
|
Leawood
|
|
KS
|
|
156
|
|
12/14/2016
|
|
$22.5
|
7
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Lexington
|
|
KY
|
|
103
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$16.5
|
8
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Round Rock
|
|
TX
|
|
91
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$16.8
|
9
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Tallahassee
|
|
FL
|
|
132
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$21.5
|
10
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Southaven
|
|
MS
|
|
105
|
|
04/14/2017
|
|
$19.0
|
11
|
|
Hampton Inn & Suites
|
|
Lake Mary
|
|
FL
|
|
130
|
|
06/19/2017
|
|
$19.3
|
12
|
|
Fairfield Inn & Suites
|
|
El Paso
|
|
TX
|
|
124
|
|
08/31/2017
|
|
$16.4
|
13
|
|
Residence Inn
|
|
Austin
|
|
TX
|
|
120
|
|
08/31/2017
|
|
$22.4
|
14
|
|
TownePlace Suites
|
|
Austin
|
|
TX
|
|
122
|
|
01/18/2018
|
|
$19.8
|
15
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Summerville
|
|
SC
|
|
93
|
|
02/21/2018
|
|
$16.3
|
|
|
Total Portfolio | June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
$288.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55 Dispositions | For Period January 1, 2015 - June 30, 2021
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
|
City
|
|
State
|
|
Rooms
|
|
Disposition Date
|
|
Gross Proceeds
(in millions)
|
1
|
|
Super 8
|
|
West Plains
|
|
MO
|
|
49
|
|
01/15/2015
|
|
$1.5
|
2
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Green Bay
|
|
WI
|
|
83
|
|
01/29/2015
|
|
$2.2
|
3
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Columbus
|
|
GA
|
|
74
|
|
03/16/2015
|
|
$0.9
|
4
|
|
Sleep Inn & Suites
|
|
Omaha
|
|
NE
|
|
90
|
|
03/19/2015
|
|
$2.9
|
5
|
|
Savannah Suites
|
|
Chamblee
|
|
GA
|
|
120
|
|
04/01/2015
|
|
$4.4
|
6
|
|
Savannah Suites
|
|
Augusta
|
|
GA
|
|
172
|
|
04/01/2015
|
|
$3.4
|
7
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Batesville
|
|
AR
|
|
49
|
|
04/30/2015
|
|
$1.5
|
8
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Ashland
|
|
KY
|
|
63
|
|
07/01/2015
|
|
$2.2
|
9
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Alexandria
|
|
VA
|
|
150
|
|
07/13/2015
|
|
$12.0
|
10
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Alexandria
|
|
VA
|
|
200
|
|
07/13/2015
|
|
$6.5
|
11
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Manhattan
|
|
KS
|
|
85
|
|
08/28/2015
|
|
$3.2
|
12
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Sheboygan
|
|
WI
|
|
59
|
|
10/06/2015
|
|
$2.3
|
13
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Hays
|
|
KS
|
|
76
|
|
10/14/2015
|
|
$1.9
|
14
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Glasgow
|
|
KY
|
|
58
|
|
10/16/2015
|
|
$1.8
|
15
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Tomah
|
|
WI
|
|
65
|
|
10/21/2015
|
|
$1.4
|
16
|
|
Rodeway Inn
|
|
Fayetteville
|
|
NC
|
|
120
|
|
11/03/2015
|
|
$2.6
|
17
|
|
Savannah Suites
|
|
Savannah
|
|
GA
|
|
160
|
|
12/22/2015
|
|
$4.0
|
|
|
Total 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
|
$54.7
|
18
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Kirksville
|
|
MO
|
|
61
|
|
01/04/2016
|
|
$1.5
|
19
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Lincoln
|
|
NE
|
|
133
|
|
01/07/2016
|
|
$2.8
|
20
|
|
Savannah Suites
|
|
Greenville
|
|
SC
|
|
170
|
|
01/08/2016
|
|
$2.7
|
21
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Portage
|
|
WI
|
|
61
|
|
03/30/2016
|
|
$2.4
|
22
|
|
Super 8
|
|
O'Neill
|
|
NE
|
|
72
|
|
04/25/2016
|
|
$1.7
|
23
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Culpeper
|
|
VA
|
|
49
|
|
05/10/2016
|
|
$2.2
|
24
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Storm Lake
|
|
IA
|
|
59
|
|
05/19/2016
|
|
$2.8
|
25
|
|
Clarion Inn
|
|
Cleveland
|
|
TN
|
|
59
|
|
05/24/2016
|
|
$2.2
|
26
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Coralville
|
|
IA
|
|
84
|
|
05/26/2016
|
|
$3.4
|
27
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Keokuk
|
|
IA
|
|
61
|
|
05/27/2016
|
|
$2.2
|
28
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Chambersburg
|
|
PA
|
|
63
|
|
06/06/2016
|
|
$2.1
|
29
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Pittsburg
|
|
KS
|
|
64
|
|
08/08/2016
|
|
$1.6
|
30
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Mount Pleasant
|
|
IA
|
|
54
|
|
09/09/2016
|
|
$1.9
|
31
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Danville
|
|
KY
|
|
63
|
|
09/19/2016
|
|
$2.3
|
32
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Menomonie
|
|
WI
|
|
81
|
|
09/26/2016
|
|
$3.0
|
33
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Glasgow
|
|
KY
|
|
60
|
|
10/14/2016
|
|
$2.4
|
34
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Sioux Falls
|
|
SD
|
|
86
|
|
11/04/2016
|
|
$2.1
|
35
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Shelby
|
|
NC
|
|
76
|
|
11/07/2016
|
|
$4.1
|
36
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Rocky Mount
|
|
VA
|
|
61
|
|
11/17/2016
|
|
$2.2
|
37
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Farmville
|
|
VA
|
|
59
|
|
11/17/2016
|
|
$2.4
|
38
|
|
Comfort Suites
|
|
Marion
|
|
IN
|
|
62
|
|
11/18/2016
|
|
$3.0
|
39
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Farmville
|
|
VA
|
|
50
|
|
11/30/2016
|
|
$2.6
|
40
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Princeton
|
|
WV
|
|
50
|
|
12/05/2016
|
|
$2.1
|
41
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Burlington
|
|
IA
|
|
62
|
|
12/21/2016
|
|
$2.8
|
42
|
|
Savannah Suites
|
|
Atlanta
|
|
GA
|
|
164
|
|
12/22/2016
|
|
$2.9
|
|
|
Total 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,864
|
|
|
|
$61.4
|
43
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
New Castle
|
|
PA
|
|
79
|
|
03/27/2017
|
|
$2.5
|
44
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Billings
|
|
MT
|
|
106
|
|
03/28/2017
|
|
$4.2
|
45
|
|
Comfort Inn
|
|
Harlan
|
|
KY
|
|
61
|
|
04/03/2017
|
|
$1.9
|
46
|
|
Comfort Suites
|
|
Lafayette
|
|
IN
|
|
62
|
|
04/18/2017
|
|
$3.9
|
47
|
|
Key West Inn
|
|
Key Largo
|
|
FL
|
|
40
|
|
05/17/2017
|
|
$7.6
|
48
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Morgantown
|
|
WV
|
|
81
|
|
08/30/2017
|
|
$2.6
|
49
|
|
Days Inn
|
|
Bossier City
|
|
LA
|
|
176
|
|
09/13/2017
|
|
$1.4
|
50
|
|
Comfort Inn & Suites
|
|
Warsaw
|
|
IN
|
|
71
|
|
12/20/2017
|
|
$5.0
|
|
|
Total 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
$29.1
|
51
|
|
Supertel Inn/Conference Center
|
|
Creston
|
|
IA
|
|
41
|
|
01/25/2018
|
|
$2.1
|
52
|
|
Comfort Suites
|
|
South Bend
|
|
IN
|
|
135
|
|
03/15/2018
|
|
$6.1
|
53
|
|
Comfort Suites
|
|
Ft. Wayne
|
|
IN
|
|
127
|
|
05/30/2018
|
|
$7.1
|
54
|
|
Super 8
|
|
Creston
|
|
IA
|
|
121
|
|
08/30/2018
|
|
$5.1
|
|
|
Total 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
$20.4
|
55
|
|
Quality Inn
|
|
Solomons
|
|
MD
|
|
59
|
|
03/22/2019
|
|
$4.3
|
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
$4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Dispositions
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
|
$169.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions | For Period January 1, 2015 – June 30, 2021
|
|
|
Hotel Name
|
|
City
|
|
State
|
|
Rooms
|
|
Acquisition Date
|
|
Purchase Price
(in millions)
|
1
|
|
SpringHill Suites
|
|
San Antonio
|
|
TX
|
|
116
|
|
10/01/2015
|
|
$17.5
|
2
|
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
|
Jacksonville
|
|
FL
|
|
120
|
|
10/02/2015
|
|
$14.0
|
3
|
|
Hotel Indigo
|
|
College Park
|
|
GA
|
|
142
|
|
10/02/2015
|
|
$11.0
|
4
|
|
Aloft1
|
|
Atlanta
|
|
GA
|
|
254
|
|
08/22/2016
|
|
$43.6
|
5
|
|
Aloft
|
|
Leawood
|
|
KS
|
|
156
|
|
12/14/2016
|
|
$22.5
|
6
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Lexington
|
|
KY
|
|
103
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$16.5
|
7
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Round Rock
|
|
TX
|
|
91
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$16.8
|
8
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Tallahassee
|
|
FL
|
|
132
|
|
03/24/2017
|
|
$21.5
|
9
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Southaven
|
|
MS
|
|
105
|
|
04/14/2017
|
|
$19.0
|
10
|
|
Hampton Inn & Suites
|
|
Lake Mary
|
|
FL
|
|
130
|
|
06/19/2017
|
|
$19.3
|
11
|
|
Fairfield Inn & Suites
|
|
El Paso
|
|
TX
|
|
124
|
|
08/31/2017
|
|
$16.4
|
12
|
|
Residence Inn
|
|
Austin
|
|
TX
|
|
120
|
|
08/31/2017
|
|
$22.4
|
13
|
|
TownePlace Suites
|
|
Austin
|
|
TX
|
|
122
|
|
01/18/2018
|
|
$19.8
|
14
|
|
Home2 Suites
|
|
Summerville
|
|
SC
|
|
93
|
|
02/21/2018
|
|
$16.3
|
|
|
Total Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
|
$276.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.
|
|