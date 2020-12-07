Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Increased in November, But Pace Slows

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An index measuring employment trends in the U.S. rose in November for the seventh consecutive month, but signaled the pace of job creation is slowing, data from the Conference Board showed Monday.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index came in at 98.81 in November, slightly up compared with a revised 98.32 for October.

The Employment Trends Index has risen uninterruptedly since May, but it has yet to recover from the hit to the job market from the coronavirus in March and April. The index is down 10.2% from a year ago.

The release of the index follows Friday's employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics which showed U.S. job creation slowed in November to 245,000 and unemployment rate fell to 6.7%.

"The index signals that the recovery of the labor market may be slowing further, or even come to a halt, throughout the winter," said Gad Levanon, Head of The Conference Board Labor Markets Institute.

A rising number of Covid-19 cases, further potential restrictions on consumers' mobility, and uncertainty around continued government stimulus are risks to a sustained labor market recovery, he said.

"The decline in the unemployment rate may pause during the winter before sharply dropping later in the year after the large-scale vaccination boosts the economy," Mr. Levanon said.

The Employment Trends Index aggregates eight labor market-related indicators to show underlying trends in employment conditions. Six of the eight components contributed positively in November.

From the largest positive contributor to the smallest, they were initial claims for unemployment insurance, the number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry, industrial production, percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now, percentage of respondents who say they find jobs hard to get and job openings.

The ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers and real manufacturing and trade sales components didn't contribute positively to the index in November.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-20 1029ET