Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Points to Cooling Job Market

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An index which gauges employment trends in the U.S. decreased in October, in a sign job growth is likely to moderate in the months ahead as the economic outlook deteriorates.

The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index fell to 119.57 in October from a revised 120.73 in September, data from the private-research group showed Monday.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment which aggregates eight indicators. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, while turning points in the index indicate that a turning point in the number of jobs is about to occur in the coming months.

Despite October's decline, the index remains at a high level and a clear turning point isn't yet visible, said Frank Steemers, senior economist at The Conference Board. "Job growth will likely continue over the next months, albeit at a slowing pace," he said.

The indicator comes after the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on Friday showed U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs in October, down from 315,000 in September.

"The labor market remains resilient with job gains still strong, but the Fed's rapid monetary policy tightening is expected to have a more visibly negative impact on the pace of hiring by early 2023," Mr. Steemers said.

Four of the eight components which form the index decreased in October: the percentage of respondents who say they find "jobs hard to get," initial claims for unemployment insurance, real manufacturing and trade sales, and job openings.

The Conference Board expects the U.S. economy to enter recession around year-end, and the unemployment rate is forecast to rise to around 4.5% in 2023 from the current 3.7%.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1028ET