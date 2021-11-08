Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rebounded in October

11/08/2021 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An index that measures U.S. employment trends increased in October, more than reversing the fall registered in September, suggesting that the labor market's recovery gathered pace over the month.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index rose to 112.23 in October from a revised 109.68 in September, according to data released Monday from The Conference Board.

The release of the index follows Friday's employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed the U.S. labor market added 531,000 jobs in October, the biggest gain in three months. The data suggested that the labor market's recovery gained steam after a summer slowdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The indicator suggests strong employment growth is in the store over the next few months, said Gad Levanon, head of The Conference Board Labor Markets Institute.

"As the negative economic impact of the Delta variant subsides, spending on -- and employment in -- in-person services should continue to recover toward pre-pandemic levels," he said.

The Conference Board projects the unemployment rate to reach the pre-pandemic low of 3.5% by the end of 2022.

The increase in the headline index in October was driven by positive contributions from six of the eight components it is formed of, which are initial claims for unemployment insurance; the percentage of respondents who say they find jobs hard to get; the number of temporary employees; real manufacturing and trade sales; industrial production; and the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers.

The indicators which didn't contribute positively to the index are job openings and the percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1029ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aSoybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report
RE
10:35aEu anti-trust regulators to clear without conditions italian state lender cdp, macquarie's acquisition of open fiber, say sources
RE
10:30aFed's Powell says bridging gender gaps key to successful economy
RE
10:29aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Rebounded in October
DJ
10:25aChina, Russia, U.S. Republicans harming progress on climate - Obama
RE
10:23aDow hits record high as infrastructure bill lifts cyclicals
RE
10:22aExpense management platform Expensify boosts price range ahead of market debut
RE
10:18aMerck ahead of Pfizer in EU talks on COVID-19 pills -EU source
RE
10:16aPound recoups some post-BOE losses, holds near 5-week low
RE
10:15aBlue Owl Capital hires ex-Blackstone executive Pillemer for stakes business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air: Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale
4China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing economy
5Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown

HOT NEWS