Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rebounded in October

An index that measures U.S. employment trends increased in October, more than reversing the fall registered in September, suggesting that the labor market's recovery gathered pace over the month.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index rose to 112.23 in October from a revised 109.68 in September, according to data released Monday from The Conference Board.

The release of the index follows Friday's employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed the U.S. labor market added 531,000 jobs in October, the biggest gain in three months. The data suggested that the labor market's recovery gained steam after a summer slowdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The indicator suggests strong employment growth is in the store over the next few months, said Gad Levanon, head of The Conference Board Labor Markets Institute.

"As the negative economic impact of the Delta variant subsides, spending on -- and employment in -- in-person services should continue to recover toward pre-pandemic levels," he said.

The Conference Board projects the unemployment rate to reach the pre-pandemic low of 3.5% by the end of 2022.

The increase in the headline index in October was driven by positive contributions from six of the eight components it is formed of, which are initial claims for unemployment insurance; the percentage of respondents who say they find jobs hard to get; the number of temporary employees; real manufacturing and trade sales; industrial production; and the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers.

The indicators which didn't contribute positively to the index are job openings and the percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now.

