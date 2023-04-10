By Dean Seal

An index which gauges employment trends in the U.S. declined slightly in March, indicating that job growth could slow in the coming months.

The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index decreased to 116.24 in March from a revised 116.75 in February, the private-research group said Monday.

The index remains quite high and has seen minimal changes over the past year, with job losses being concentrated in specific industries, according to Selcuk Eren, senior economist at The Conference Board.

"Overall, the economy continues to add jobs in industries where labor shortages remain, and wage growth remains above its prepandemic rate," he said.

Mr. Eren expects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times, by 25 basis points each, as it continues to try and rein in wage growth and inflation.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment which aggregates eight indicators. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, and vice versa, while turning points in the index suggest a change in the number of jobs is likely to occur in the short term.

The indicator was published after the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on Friday showed U.S. employers created 236,000 jobs in March, in line with economists' expectations and down from 326,000 jobs in February and 472,000 in January.

Five of the eight components which form the Employment Trends Index declined in March: the ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers, the number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry, industrial production, initial claims for unemployment insurance and job openings.

The labor market remains tight but has cooled somewhat from a year ago, with a job openings rate that its still well above prepandemic levels but declining, Mr. Eren said. The labor force continues to grow and hit 166.7 million in March due to rising labor participation and a rebound in immigration to its long-term trend, he said.

Still, labor demand in some industries is cooling, with job growth in goods-producing industries, such as manufacturing and construction, turning negative in March, Mr. Eren said.

"In the second half of 2023, we expect job losses to become more widespread as GDP growth turns negative, with the unemployment rate likely to rise to 4.5% by early 2024," he said.

