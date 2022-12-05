Conference Board's November Employment Trends Index Signals Cooling Job Growth Ahead

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An index which gauges employment trends in the U.S. fell in November for a second consecutive month, suggesting the current strength in the labor market isn't likely to last long.

The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index decreased to 117.65 in November from a revised 118.74 in October, according to data from the private-research group released Monday.

While the index remains at a high level, its downward trend signals slower job growth ahead, said Frank Steemers, senior economist at The Conference Board.

"The fourth consecutive decline in the number of temporary help services jobs--a component of the ETI and an important leading indicator for hiring--is a warning sign that job growth may slow going into 2023," he said.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment which aggregates eight indicators. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, while turning points in the index indicate that a turning point in the number of jobs is about to occur in the coming months.

The indicator comes after the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on Friday showed U.S. employers added a better-than-expected 263,000 jobs in November, broadly in line with the 284,000 jobs created in October and suggesting the labor market remained resilient.

The labor market is still robust, but with the economy expected to slow further in 2023 amid the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate increases, the job market is expected to cool and possibly even record some monthly job losses. Mr. Steemers said.

However, labor shortages are unlikely to disappear and employers may still need to manage recruitment and retention difficulties as well as rising labor costs into the new year and beyond, he said.

Six of the eight components which form the index decreased in November: Initial claims for unemployment, percentage of firms with positions not able to fill right now, industrial production, number of employees hired by the temporary-help industry, ratio of involuntarily part-time to all part-time workers, and real manufacturing and trade sales.

