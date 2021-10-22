Log in
Conference held in China to boost campus safety

10/22/2021 | 10:24pm EDT
BEIJING - A conference on safeguarding the health of teachers and students, and boosting campus safety and social stability was held in China via video link on Oct 22.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the conference.

Sun said campus safety is a guarantee for the healthy and all-around growth of students, stressing the handling of major tasks including routine safety management, safety education and the prevention of bullying in schools.

She also called for more efforts to ensure that no serious safety incidents occur on campuses.

Guo said campus safety should be promoted under the bigger picture of building a safer China, and urged coordinated efforts.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 02:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
