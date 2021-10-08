Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addis Ababa, 7 October 2021 - All is set for the fourth edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa to go ahead on 2-4 November in a hybrid format. The event, themed Land governance for safeguarding art, culture and heritage towards the Africa We Want, will feature both virtual sessions and physical events in Kigali, hosted by the Rwandan government.

The biennial conference, organized by the African Land Policy Centre, provides a platform for African stakeholders to network and deepen their commitment to land policy development, implementation and monitoring through access to knowledge and evidence-based policymaking.

The theme aligns with the African Union's Declaration of 2021 as Africa's Year of Art, Culture and Heritage. Events will showcase stakeholders and experts from academia, research institutions, traditional authorities, governments, and the private sector.

Commenting on the links between land and creativity, linguist and cultural scholar Prof. Kimani Njogu says, "Creatives are inspired by and draw from landscapes in their work. Through language, character, rhythm, imagery and symbolism, they not only contribute in shifting attitudes and practices about land use and how it is managed but also in interrogating and influencing policies on land so that they are more inclusive and sustainable." Prof. Njogu is an advisor to the Scientific Committee charged with organizing the conference.

Ahead of the conference, a masterclass for creative writers will take place on 8-9 October to offer writers an opportunity to explore land governance challenges across the continent with land policy experts. Participants will also learn the craft of storytelling with novelist and Nairobi Noir editor Peter Kimani, author of 'Dance of the Jakaranda,' a New York TimesNotable Book of the Year.

Writers attending the session have been asked to read selected texts, including E'skia Mphahlele's Down Second Avenue and Weep Not, Child, by Ngugi wa Thiong'o to deepen understanding of land issues.

Another session will explore how decisions concerning land use affect the film industry, how filmmakers draw on land issues for storytelling, and how as change agents, they raise questions about land.

"We look forward to the upcoming deliberations with stakeholders at this important conference. We ought to forge strategies together, for safeguarding art, culture and heritage to achieve the Africa we want in the context of Covid-19", Pinto Moreira Emmanuel, African Development Bank Acting Director for the African Natural Resource Center, commented.

Media Contacts:

African Development Bank (AfDB)
Solange Kamuanga-Tossou | Communication Officer | Contact by email

African Union Commission (AUC)
Peace Lydia Mutuwa | Communication Office | Contact by email

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
Sophia Denekew | Communication Officer | Contact by email

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aUK starting pay jumps by most on record as staff shortages bite - survey
RE
03:15aZooplus Gets Increased Takeover Offer From Hellman & Friedman
DJ
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Flat With US Non-Farm Payrolls in Focus
DJ
03:13aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Home working prompts Brewin Dolphin to abandon HQ relocation plans
AQ
03:10aRoyal Mail adds Canada freight strength with $287 million Rosneau deal
RE
03:10aROYAL MAIL : adds Canada freight strength with $287 mln Rosneau deal
RE
03:08aS.Korean stocks extend weekly decline to three, U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
03:08aULTIMOVACS ASA : announces Two Key Appointments to the Management Team as the Operations Advances
AQ
03:07aResult of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on October 8, 2021
PU
03:07aBank of Russia Bulletin released
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribu..
2U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
5Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

HOT NEWS