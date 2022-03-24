Log in
Confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine now exceeds 1,000 - U.N

03/24/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Rescuers work at a site of an industrial building damaged by an airstrike in Kyiv

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday that at least 1,035 people have been killed and 1,650 wounded in one month of war in Ukraine.

Ninety children were among the dead, it said in a statement, adding that the true figures were believed to be considerably higher due to delays in reporting from areas with intense hostilities, including the southern besieged city of Mariupol.

The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a separate statement that 4.3 million children - more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million residents under 18 - have been uprooted, including more than 1.8 million who have fled abroad.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
