Conflict in Ukraine to hit Portugal's growth, central bank says

LISBON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal on Thursday lowered its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.9% from 5.8% predicted in December and projected much higher inflation than previously expected due mainly to the impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

The economy grew 4.8% last year as it bounced back from a pandemic-induced recession - its worst since the 1930s. The expansion should slow down to 2.9% next year and to 2% in 2024, the central bank said.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, it expected harmonised inflation in Portugal to accelerate to 4% this year from 0.9% in 2021. In December, it put this year's consumer prices rise at 1.8%. However, it sees inflation slowing down to 1.6% in 2023 and 2024.

"The invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February contributed to intensifying inflationary pressures and limiting the economic dynamics in the euro area and in Portugal," the central bank said in a statement, also underscoring a drop in consumer and business confidence.

As a result, it expects private consumption to grow 3.6% this year, well below its December forecast of 4.8%.

Still, it said exports should grow 14.2% this year, up from its December forecast of 12.7%.

It said the projections did not take into account any escalation of the conflict, expecting that "the impact of these factors will dissipate in the medium term." (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip and Jonathan Oatis)