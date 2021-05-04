Log in
Confluent Medical Announces Strategic Investment in The Electrospinning Company

05/04/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
Confluent Medical Invests in The Electrospinning Company to Expand Design Options Utilized in Structural Heart Markets

Confluent Medical Technologies Inc. (Confluent) announced today a strategic investment in The Electrospinning Company Ltd. (Electrospinning). Electrospinning, a UK-based company, has developed a proprietary electrospinning process which will expand the design options utilized in the structural heart market and fully automate the process of attaching biomedical textiles to heart valve frames.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006122/en/

Fully automated process of attaching biomedical textiles to heart valve frames (Photo: Business Wire)

Implant designs for the fast-growing, transcatheter structural heart market primarily utilize a custom textile that is sutured to a high-performance Nitinol metal frame. Confluent’s Nitinol and biomedical textile expertise, in combination with Electrospinning’s leadership in electrospun nanofiber biomaterials, expands the design options that Confluent customers can utilize in the structural heart market. Additionally, the application of the textile to the valve frame will be fully automated, simplifying the manufacturing process.

“The investment in Electrospinning reinforces Confluent’s strategy of Applying Materials Science to MedTech Innovation,” said Dean Schauer, CEO and President of Confluent Medical. “This partnership creates an opportunity for our two companies to facilitate further expansion of innovative structural heart products on behalf of our customers.”

About Confluent Medical Technologies

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent’s engineered solutions to the most challenging design problems enable our OEM medical device customers to offer life-saving implantable products. Our customers rely on Confluent for materials science and associated manufacturing expertise which is critical to the function and value of their most demanding, high growth products – proprietary expertise which spans processing of high purity Nitinol, ultra high density knitting of biomedical textiles and precision laser treatment of specialty polymers. Confluent partners with leading OEMs to create a selective product portfolio which includes such complex applications as transcatheter heart valves, neurovascular implants, endovascular stent grafts and advanced smart catheters. With facilities in Fremont and Laguna Niguel, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering and manufacturing. Additional information about Confluent is available at www.confluentmedical.com.

About The Electrospinning Company

Electrospinning offers contract services to design, develop and manufacture nanofiber biomaterials for medical devices and regenerative medicine. Based on the electrospinning platform technology, Electrospinning uses their expertise and experience to support clients in a range of different therapeutic indications, including the supply of the first electrospun biomaterial to be incorporated into an FDA-approved medical device. Electrospinning is located on the Harwell Innovation Campus near Oxford, UK. Additional information about The Electrospinning Company is available at www.electrospinning.co.uk.

For information please contact Confluent Medical, https://confluentmedical.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
