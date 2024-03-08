STORY: U.S. employers added 275,000 jobs last month, a Labor Department report showed on Friday, handily beating the 200,000 that economists expected. But the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, its highest in two years.

Speaking with Reuters' Lisa Bernhard, Rathbun said that "when you have a report like this, every number feels like it's important. This was actually admittedly a very confusing jobs report, but I would lean to the side of softness first."

She points to a "pattern of hiring" in defensive sectors like government, healthcare and education that "doesn't really reflect an economy that is roaring" and will likely keep the Fed on course to start cutting rates in June.

Rathbun also discussed why chip stocks crumbled on Friday... and how some key swing voters may be feeling pessimistic about the economy heading into the November presidential election.