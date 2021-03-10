Conga : Appoints Randy Littleson as Chief Marketing Officer

Software Marketing Leader to Drive Market Leadership as Strategic Catalyst for Growth

Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, today announced the appointment of Randy Littleson as Chief Marketing Officer. Littleson brings extensive experience leading marketing for global enterprise software companies through rapid growth and acquisition. His appointment is one of several executive new hires recently announced, including the addition of Grant Peterson as Chief Product Officer.

Prior to joining Conga, Littleson spent his 30-year career working with high growth software companies. He has a wide range of experience working in both private (including a prior Thoma Bravo backed company), and public companies. Over the past 11 years, he has served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Flexera and Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Expansion at NICE inContact (part of publicly traded NICE, a $1.7B software provider), where he helped lead the companies to doubling in size.

“As Conga embarks on the next chapter of our growth journey, we are very excited to welcome Randy to the team. His extensive experience with scaling high growth companies and deep-rooted passion for corporate culture makes him the perfect fit for the CMO position at Conga,” said Noel Goggin, CEO of Conga. “Randy’s entrepreneurial spirit and teamwork mentality goes directly in line with that of the Conga Way. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join our executive team to lead our highly skilled team of marketers to fuel Conga’s trajectory as an industry leader.”

Littleson has been on both sides of an acquisition and understands the ins and outs of what can make or break a company – getting culture right being one of the hardest components. He sees a massive opportunity for growth in the market and from a global expansion perspective. In his new role, Littleson will spearhead Conga to thought lead the market, overseeing the planning and execution of the company’s marketing and demand generation initiatives to meet sales objectives.

“Noel’s vision and strategy to make Conga a true leader in the commercial operations space is unparalleled and I am excited to build on this incredible foundation to thought lead the company to be a global market leader,” said Randy Littleson, CMO of Conga. “I am a firm believer that when you combine a huge market potential, market leading products, highly satisfied customers and a winning company culture, you have a unique combination that sets you apart from competition. I’m excited to incorporate the Conga Way into all aspects of my work, from entrepreneurial spirit to innovative culture.”

About Conga

Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.

